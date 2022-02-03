Sources identify Amir Locke as man killed by Minneapolis police during raid Wednesday

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The man shot and killed by Minneapolis police during a raid on an apartment downtown Wednesday morning was Amir Locke. Locke was not the target of the raid.

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari is “focused on inflation, but not worried about inflation,” reports the Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar.

The parents of an Eden Prairie man are suing a University of Missouri fraternity after their son became unresponsive and in need of constant medical attention following his drinking a bottle of vodka as part of a hazing activity.

Highway 12 near Murdock was briefly closed Wednesday night due to a spill of frozen sugar beets. A billboard along Highway 371 near Brainerd says Troy “sucks at fishing.”

The Basilica of St. Mary will not host a Basilica Block Party in 2022.

The winners of MnDOT’s “Name a snowplow” contest were: No More Mr. Ice Guy, Blizzard of Oz, Scoop Dogg, The Big Leplowski, Plowasaurus Rex, Edward Blizzardhands, Ctrl Salt Delete and Betty Whiteout.

Minneapolis parks will add more pickleball.