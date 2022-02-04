Sources say Minneapolis police insisted on no-knock warrant in raid that killed Amir Locke

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

According to the Pioneer Press, St. Paul police requested a “knock and announce” warrant for the raid that resulted in the killing of Amir Locke in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning, but Minneapolis police refused to carry out the warrant unless it was a “no knock” warrant.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office is working with the Hennepin County Attorney to review the shooting and consider possible criminal charges.

The parents of Locke spoke to media on Friday morning. “My heart ripped out of my body … to see his life taken from him,” said Locke’s father, Andre Locke, of seeing body camera footage of the killing, according to the Star Tribune.

Two students at Richfield’s South Education Center were charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection to a shooting at the school that killed 15-year-old Jahmari Rice.

Harassment charges against Cortez Rice, who is Jahmari Rice’s father and was jailed in connection to his protest outside Kimberly Potter-trial Judge Regina Chu’s apartment, were dropped.

The landing gear on a Sun Country Airlines plane collapsed as it was landing in Las Vegas. There were no reports of injuries.

Scott County Library Director Jake Grussing will be the new director of Ramsey County Library.