State senator injured in snowmobile crash Friday

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

State Sens. John Jasinski and Mark Johnson were involved in a snowmobile crash on Friday afternoon. Johnson rear-ended Jasinski, who was thrown from his snowmobile and suffered broken ribs, a broken pelvis and fractured vertebrae.

Residents of the Calhoun Isles condominiums, which are located near the site of the construction of a tunnel for the Southwest light rail project, reported cracks and separation in the walls and floors of their building. The Metropolitan Council has hired engineering firm Socotec to investigate the source of the cracking.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is traveling to the University of Minnesota on Wednesday to host a listening session related to the costs of child care.

The funeral for Jahmari Rice, who was shot and killed at South Education Center in Richfield last week, is scheduled for Wednesday at Hope Presbyerian Church.

Article continues after advertisement

An official at a YMCA swim meet in Duluth attempted to block a swimmer from participating because she was wearing a swimsuit that read “Black Lives Matter.” The official was removed from the meet.

A 65-year-old woman in Maplewood was struck and killed by an SUV on Sunday night. The driver of the SUV fled the scene.

A semi truck carrying White Claw hard seltzers caught fire on I-694 in New Brighton. No one was injured.

The Minnesota Aurora signed goalkeeper Sarah Fuller. Fuller played soccer at Vanderbilt and the University of North Texas and made history as a kicker on Vanderbilt’s football team.

One of the quietest places on Earth is located in Minneapolis’ Seward neighborhood.