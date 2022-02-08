Students in St. Paul walk out over Amir Locke killing

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Students at St. Paul’s Central High School walked out of classes on Tuesday in protest of the killing of Amir Locke and demanding an end to the use of no-knock warrants by police. Police in Winona arrested a 17-year-old who is suspected of murder and was the target of the police raid during which an officer shot and killed Locke.

The University of Minnesota will no longer require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to attend university events starting on Thursday. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is considering lifting the vaccine requirement for dining in restaurants by the end of the week.

Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the snowmobile crash that left a Minnesota state senator injured on Friday.

Minnesota skier Jessie Diggins won a bronze medal in the women’s individual cross-country sprint at the Olympics in Beijing.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minnesota Lynx re-signed Layshia Clarendon and Rachel Banham.

Painter Dan Lacey has died.

The Zac Brown Band will play at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair.