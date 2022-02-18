Teachers in Minneapolis and St. Paul vote to authorize strikes

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Mara Klecker writes in the Star Tribune: “Teachers and education support staff in both Minneapolis and St. Paul schools district have voted to authorize a strike against the districts. The authorization votes don’t necessarily trigger a strike — union leaders would need to formally notify their districts if they determine a strike is necessary. … With cheers and hugs, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) reported Thursday that 98% of support staff and 97% of teachers voted to authorize a strike, with a turnout of well over 90%. Teachers in St. Paul also voted Thursday on whether to authorize a strike — a move the union took two years ago. ”

An MPR story says, “Civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, family members and other speakers at Amir Locke’s funeral service Thursday demanded an end to no-knock warrants as they eulogized the 22-year-old Black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police while they served a search warrant. ‘We are living in a nation that does not deal with us equally,’ said Sharpton, who delivered the eulogy for George Floyd after his 2020 killing in police custody. ‘Amir was not guilty of anything but being young and Black in America.’”

In the Star Tribune, Jeffrey Meitrodt and Faiza Mahamud report: “A senior aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey who resigned this week has been caught up in a move by federal prosecutors to seize 14 properties owned by people accused of participating in a massive scheme to misappropriate millions of tax dollars meant to feed needy kids. Among those listed in the government forfeiture lawsuit is Abdi Nur Salah, who until Thursday worked as a senior aide to Frey and who investigators allege improperly benefited from the scam. … Nobody has been charged in connection with the case, and Salah and his attorney said they dispute the government’s allegations.”

Adam Kurtz reports for the Forum News Service: “A Florida man who was involved in a deadly human smuggling case at the U.S.-Canadian border has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of human smuggling. … Steven Shand, 47, of Deltona, Fla., was arrested Jan. 19 after he was found transporting people who illegally crossed into the U.S. from Canada, in northwestern Minnesota. A family of four, believed to be part of a larger group of people trying to enter the country, froze to death on the Canadian side of the border before they could cross.”

For KARE 11, Alexandra Simon says: “Less than two months after a jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, a Hennepin County Judge will issue Potter’s prison sentence Friday. Potter’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Judge Regina Chu, who presided over Potter’s case, ordered the former officer into custody immediately after the guilty verdict was handed down on Dec. 23, 2021 and held without bail.”

For KSTP-TV, Krystal Frazier says, “Blaine police say a total of 10 people have now been charged with felony theft stemming from an incident last November that affected multiple stores in the Twin Cities metro area. According to police, Blaine detectives have identified 10 people – eight adults and two juveniles – who they say were responsible for stealing $5,600 worth of electronic items from a Best Buy store in the city on Nov. 26, and are now charged in Anoka County.”

At BringMeTheNews story, Joe Nelson and Adam Uren says, “Minnesota and the Twin Cities could be set for a long-overdue blast of snow early next week, though how much will materialize is still the subject of conjecture. … the models would project a range of 7-12 inches of snow for the Twin Cities metro.”

FOX 9’s Jeff Wald reports: “A new era for the Minnesota Vikings officially started Thursday with Kevin O’Connell being introduced as the team’s next head coach. O’Connell, 36, becomes the 10th head coach in franchise history. He comes to Minnesota after spending the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the L.A. Rams, and winning the Super Bowl last Sunday in a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.”

