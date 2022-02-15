Tou Thao testifies at former MPD officers’ federal trial

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao testified at his federal trial on Tuesday morning. Thao is accused, along with two other former Minneapolis police officers, “…of violating [George] Floyd’s constitutional right to be free from unreasonable seizure by failing to provide him aid,” per the Star Tribune.

Minnesota’s new congressional and legislative districts were released by the special judicial panel in charge of drawing the political boundaries. The Star Tribune created data visualizations showing the new maps.

Minneapolis Police Lieutenant Mark Klukow and Hennpein County Sheriff’s Office Major Dawanna Witt announced that they are running for Hennepin County Sheriff. Richard Painter may run for attorney general, Axios reported.

The funeral for Amir Locke, who was shot and killed by police who were executing a no-knock raid on an apartment in downtown Minneapolis, is scheduled for Thursday.

None of the three contestants on the episode of Jeopardy! that aired Monday night gave the correct final Jeopardy answer, which was “What is Duluth?”