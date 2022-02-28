TV report: ‘No knock’ raid for … stolen puppy

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For KARE-TV A.J.Lagoe and Steve Eckert report, “Bodycam video obtained by KARE 11 raises new questions about how and when Minneapolis police use no-knock warrants. The video shows MPD SWAT team members ramming and blasting through the front door of a home and smashing side windows in a pre-dawn, no-knock raid last year, months after Mayor Jacob Frey claimed he was banning those raids in all but the most serious cases. So, what serious crime were they investigating? A stolen puppy.”

This from the Strib editorial board, “It’s a measure of just how empty downtown Minneapolis has been that a gradual, tentative repopulation looks significant. … Big events can create what [Downtown Council President Steve] Cramer calls the ‘toe-in-the-water effect’ — meaning that people who visit downtown once may find it not so bad, and be more willing to come back again. Until the public safety issues are addressed, though, there’s a danger that some of those people will find the water full of crocodiles, and pull their toes back quickly. They will be less willing to venture downtown again, and so will their friends. Cramer acknowledged that downtown’s future success hinges on ‘the perception and the reality of public safety’. The Police Department is severely understaffed, and Cramer predicted that its efforts to recruit enough new officers ‘are going to take many years’.”

Says Joe Nelson for BringMeTheNews, “… the National Weather Service is monitoring a ‘potentially significant’ winter storm that could deliver all types of precipitation to Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin Friday into the weekend. … The wintry mix for Friday into Saturday is far and away the most interesting system to pay attention to. Because it’s 5-6 days out, nothing is certain, but the models agree that a strong system will move into the region and deliver a bout of rain, mixed precipitation and snow.”

Says Stribber Briana Bierschbach, “State Sen. Mary Kunesh couldn’t help but jump to her feet and do a ‘happy dance’ when she saw Minnesota’s new political boundaries. The lines now zigged and zagged to encompass all seven of the state’s Anishinaabe tribes in the northeastern eighth district in Congress, instead of splitting them between two seats. Where three tribes were once drawn into two state Senate seats, they were now in one. After more than 100 years of being divided, the tribes asked the state courts to unite them in restricting. The judges listened.”

For MPR, Kirsti Marohn says, “A native of Princeton, Minn., living in Kyiv describes a tense and stressful situation as Russian forces advance on the Ukrainian capital. Joe Whitcomb is a trauma-informed relationship psychotherapist who moved from San Diego, California, to Kyiv last year. His research company, BondFire Project, works with a Ukrainian business to develop virtual or mixed reality to treat trauma victims, including military veterans and first responders. In recent days, Whitcomb, 54, has been hunkered down in his apartment complex, hearing the sounds of gunfire and air raid sirens warning residents to head to a bomb shelter. ‘Yesterday was really super intense’, he said during a Facebook call on Sunday.”

This from Tim Harlow of the Strib, “Lines marking the outside edge of travel lanes on Minnesota highways will become wider starting this year. The white edge lines, sometimes referred to as fog lines, will be expanded from the minimum required 4 inches wide to 6, and going forward will be put down when the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) carries out construction projects or repaints current lines as part of regular maintenance, said Brad Sorenson, a state traffic engineer. In Minnesota and nationally, more motorists are killed or seriously injured in run-off-the-road crashes than in any other type of crash, according to MnDOT and the Federal Highway Administration.”

For Newsweek Jason Lemon reports, “MyPillow founder Mike Lindell erupted with anger toward a journalist at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, leading a crowd in chanting ‘traitor’ at the reporter and calling him ‘disgusting’. … During the CPAC conference in Orlando this weekend, Lindell was questioned by CBS News journalist Robert Costa about a January 15, 2021 photo from outside the White House. In the photo, Lindell was seen holding documents that suggested then President Donald Trump could declare ‘martial law if necessary’. The MyPillow CEO told The New York Times at the time that the papers were provided by an unidentified lawyer and aimed to help Trump prove that he was the true winner of the election. Costa on Saturday asked Lindell if he could provide the name of the lawyer or lawyers who had given him the documents. The pro-Trump businessman quickly grew angry with him.”

This from Fox6now.com in Wisconsin, “A Wisconsin man has been charged after leading police on a slow-speed chase in a stolen skid-steer loader Thursday morning. Investigators accuse the man, 37-year-old Tyler Peschke, of being drunk at the time. The Appleton and Grand Chute Police departments followed the stolen skid-steer around 8 a.m. as it traveled down various city streets, eventually turning onto railroad tracks. Court documents show Peschke’s charges include operating while intoxicated and fleeing/eluding officers; if convicted, it would be his fourth OWI.”