Two arrested after shooting at school in Richfield

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh and Eder Campuzano report: “Authorities arrested two suspects Tuesday night after one student was shot dead and another severely wounded in a midday attack outside the main entrance of a school in Richfield. … Richfield police Lt. Brad Drayna said two suspects were arrested just after 6 p.m. Tuesday after police executed search warrants at two Minneapolis addresses and recovered a handgun. … The student who was killed was 15-year-old Jahmari Rice, said close family friend Damik Bryant, who organized a candlelight vigil Tuesday night outside the school. It’s the second searing death for Bryant, whose brother Daunte Wright who was killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop in April.”

At NBC Sports Mike Florio says, “It’s never over until it’s over. But it’s looking like it could be over. Via Chris Balas ot TheWolverine.com, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh heads to Minnesota for a Wednesday interview that will be a precursor to Harbaugh becoming the team’s next head coach. Per Balas, multiple sources claim the Wednesday interview is a formality. Which makes sense, given that the interview is happening on national signing day. Harbaugh, per the report, wasn’t in his office on Tuesday. He didn’t address the team, but he reportedly said some ‘goodbyes’ and ‘thank yous’ on Monday.”

Says Stribber Glenn Howatt, “Minnesota saw more than 275,000 new COVID-19 cases in January, the highest monthly total for the pandemic. Fueled by the highly infectious omicron variant, the state surpassed the monthly record of 180,000 cases set in November 2020 before COVID-19 vaccines were introduced. But omicron has not set records for hospitalizations and deaths, due in part to Minnesota’s COVID-19 vaccination rate of 64.7%. … Even with the high number of infections, 659 COVID-19 deaths were reported last month, down 37% from the December total.”

The story at WCCO-TV says, “Teachers in Minneapolis will soon take a vote which could authorize a strike. The executive board for the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professional unions voted Monday evening to allow members to vote on the potential strike starting Feb. 14. The union is hoping to address ‘years of underpayment’ for educational support professionals, bumping their starting salaries from the low $20,000 to at least $35,000 a year. Additionally, teachers are asking for reduced class sizes, mental health support for students, and improved retention for educators of color.”

The Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor reports, “Minnesota motorists could drive around with license plates commemorating the Vikings football team under bipartisan legislation introduced this week. Drivers would be required to contribute at least $30 a year to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation to get the plates, which would be modeled after the state’s critical habitat license plates. Those plates, featuring artwork depicting wildlife ranging from rusty patched bumble bees to moose, have helped raise as much as $6.5 million in a year.”

At MPR, Jon Collins reports, “The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on George Floyd testified Tuesday in the federal trial of former Minneapolis police officers accused of violating Floyd’s civil rights. … Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker started his testimony on Monday afternoon where he concluded that Floyd’s cause of death was ‘cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual restraint and neck compression.’ … On Tuesday, defense attorney Robert Paule questioned Baker extensively about his experience with the controversial condition known as ‘excited delirium.’ Baker said he has listed the condition as cause of death on some death certificates during his career, but did not put it on his report about Floyd.”

And this from MPR’s Paul Huttner, “Minnesota is gaining daylight more rapidly now as we move into February. We’re already gained 1 hour and 6 minutes of daylight since the winter solstice in late December. We’re now gaining 2:34 per day.”