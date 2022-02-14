U of M considers changes to police force

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

In the Star Tribune, Ryan Faircloth writes, “The University of Minnesota is considering changes to its campus police force operations in response to concerns from students and employees who want to see the department held to higher standards. A campus safety committee tapped by U President Joan Gabel has called for the school to stop deploying its police force to assist other law enforcement at police brutality protests away from campus. The committee also wants U leaders to evaluate the campus police department’s weaponry and emphasize the use of less-lethal alternatives.”

Brian Bakst writes for MPR: “Expect a bit of a frenzy this week at the state Capitol and in the Minnesota political world. Tuesday will probably bring new congressional and legislative district maps that will set the political playing field for the next decade. … If history is any guide here, the court will release its maps on deadline day so the political scramble can begin. At the Capitol, it’s one of those stop-everything moments.”

KSTP-TV reports: “Saturday afternoon, students, community members and loved ones packed the gym at North High School to honor 15-year-old Deshaun Hill Jr. at a boy’s basketball game. Hill was shot and killed in Minneapolis earlier this week. The team honored Hill with warmups featuring his name and No. 9. Those gathered in the stands and heard from the high school principal and basketball coach before the 1 p.m. tipoff. Hill was a quarterback for North High School’s football team and on the basketball team. Friends and family described the boy as a role model both in and out of the classroom and as the heart and soul of Minneapolis’ northside.”

The AP reports: “The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a man was shot to death in an exchange of gunfire with police following a pursuit early Saturday, authorities said. The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. just west of Eden Valley. A police officer earlier tried to pull a vehicle over for a traffic offense in Eden Valley, but the driver took off on Highway 55. The chase ended about a mile later when the vehicle drove into a ditch, Sheriff Brian Cruze said in a statement. Eden Valley is about 30 miles southwest of St. Cloud.”

Joe Nelson reports at Bring Me the News: “A vicious attack during involving a Minnesota high school hockey player was caught on video this week. On Wednesday night, a member of the Duluth East boys hockey team used his hockey stick in an attack against an opponent from Duluth Denfeld. The incident was caught on video and it shows the Duluth East player cross-check his opponent, who falls to the ice before the Duluth East player repeatedly cross-checks him in the head. After referees pulled the player away, the Denfeld player is seen laying motionless on the ice.”

FOX 9’s Mary McGuire reports: “For the last year and a half, everything Pokémon has been a huge hit with customers at Punch Out Gaming in Forest Lake. … Early Thursday morning, trading cards and games were flying off the shelves, but not in a good way. Caught on the gaming store’s surveillance cameras, a thief broke into a vacant store next door to Punch Out Gaming and busted through the shared wall. ‘They broke through the walls, crawled through, and took all the sealed product out of there,’ said Johnson. Over the course of about two hours, they emptied out two entire storage rooms full of Pokémon products, but never opened the door that would have tripped the store’s alarm system.”

Related. Nicole Norfleet reports in the Star Tribune, “Target has temporarily suspended in-store sales of sports and Pokémon trading cards following a fight at a Wisconsin store between customers, one with a gun.… Customers can still buy the cards online at Target.com. While Target didn’t give a direct reason for the change, last week there were reports of a fight stemming from a disagreement about trading cards at a Target store in Brookfield, Wis., just west of Milwaukee.”

FOX 9 reports: “A St. Thomas student hit a once-in-a-lifetime shot but only took home a hat as his reward in St. Paul, Minnesota. The shot came on Saturday during the University of St. Thomas’ game versus North Dakota State during a break in the second quarter. After another fan put in a layup to win her hat, the other student strapped on a blindfold and sunk a shot from the halfcourt.”

