Winter storm warning for Twin Cities, much of central Minnesota

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

This from Paul Huttner at MPR, “The Twin Cities metro area is expected to see more snow on Tuesday than on Monday. The National Weather Service has included the northern half of the Twin Cities metro area, much of central Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin in a winter storm warning Monday through Tuesday. The winter storm warning and winter weather advisories start at 3 p.m. Monday in the Twin Cities and continue to midnight Tuesday night. … Central Minnesota and parts of northwestern Wisconsin could see over a foot of snow over the two-day period. Portions of the far north metro could see 8 to 10 inches of snow, with the bulk of the snow Monday night and Tuesday.”

Amy Forliti and Steve Karnowski write for the AP: “The trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights heads into what may be its final week Monday, with the third officer yet to take his turn on the stand. Thomas Lane is expected to testify as his attorney presents his case, the last to do so in the nearly month-long proceeding before the federal trial moves to closing arguments and then to the jury. Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are charged in federal court with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights when Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed, facedown on the street and pleading for air before going silent. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.”

Katie Galiato writes in the Star Tribune: “After operating in a state of emergency for nearly two years, some members of the St. Paul City Council say they are preparing to sunset the pandemic declaration that gives Mayor Melvin Carter the authority to unilaterally enact certain regulations. After unanimously voting Feb. 9 to extend Carter’s emergency declaration until March 13, the council is considering plans to transition back to St. Paul’s regular governance model. Such a move would end the emergency executive orders the mayor issued to rapidly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A KMSP-TV story says, “Golden Valley Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting left one person in critical condition Saturday night. Police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting around 8:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of Duluth Street and Regent Avenue North, just off Highway 100 in Golden Valley. According to early investigations, multiple shots were fired, and two traveling vehicles were involved in the incident.”

For KSTP-TV, Rich Reeve says, “On Saturday, dozens of people from Minnesota’s Ukrainian American community rallied at the State Capitol in St. Paul, with the hope that political leaders, friends and neighbors are paying attention. ‘Russia is not only part of this conflict, it is the clear aggressor,’ said one speaker. ‘It’s been heartbreaking to hear the news and it’s very worrisome of course’, Anastazievsky explains. She says the state’s Ukrainian community — about 17,000 people — are worried about family members who might be in harm’s way.”

Article continues after advertisement

Jay Kolls reports for KSTP-TV: “A water main break flooded a condominium parking garage Sunday morning in Minneapolis, and some believe it happened in part because of Southwest Light Rail Transit construction close by — which has already caused damage to the building. Vanne Owens Hayes, president of Cedar Isles Condominium Association, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she suspects work on the SWLRT project contributed to the break and flood that forced some residents to move their vehicles out of the water’s way.… Owens Hayes told KSTP construction of the SWLRT tunnel was stopped last month after cracks were discovered in the hallways and common areas of the condo tower.”

Ava Kian writes for the Pioneer Press: “State Sen. Karla Bigham announced Sunday that she will not seek re-election for the Minnesota Senate and instead will run for the Washington County Board of Commissioners. For five years, she has represented Cottage Grove, Hastings, Afton, Newport, St. Paul Park and parts of South St. Paul in District 54. … Bigham served on the Washington County Board of Commissioners prior to her time in the Senate. Before that, she served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011.​”

The AP’s Martha Bellisle reports: “Norwegian great Therese Johaug won her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Sunday and Jessie Diggins took silver for the best result by an American in an individual cross-country skiing event since 1976. Fighting fierce winds and brutal temperatures, Johaug went out front early in the 30-kilometer mass start race and held on to win in 1 hour, 24 minutes, 54 seconds. Johaug also won the skiathlon — the first gold medal of the Olympics — and the 10-kilometer classic race. … Diggins, also skiing alone for much of the race, kept a steady pace behind the Norwegian as gusts whipped across the tracks and battered the skiers, many with tape on their faces to protect from the cold. She dropped to the ground after crossing the finish line, 1:43.3 behind Johaug. … The silver matched the best result ever by an American in an individual cross-country skiing event.”