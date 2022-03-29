BCA refers Amir Locke investigation to Hennepin County attorney’s office

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension turned over its investigation of the killing of Amir Locke to the office of the Hennepin County attorney, which will make a decision about whether to bring charges, reported Fox 9.

Edina-based O’Brien-Staley Partners, which holds 323 loans for taxi medallions, agreed to join a debt relief program for cab drivers after 18 drivers traveled from New York City to Minnesota, reported the Star Tribune’s Kim Hyatt.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a copyright case relating to Andy Warhol’s use of a photograph of Prince for an artwork, reported the Associated Press (via WCCO).

A jury found Demetrius Wynne guilty of second-degree murder in the 2015 death of Susan Spiller in Minneapolis, reported Alexandra Simon and Lou Raguse for KARE11.

A former Cottage Grove police officer who was assigned to Park High School in the city pleaded guilty to sexually touching seven students and soliciting nude photos, reported the Star Tribune’s Paul Walsh.

Police believe that a fire that burned in the entrance of the Lunds and Byerlys in St. Paul overnight was set intentionally, reported WCCO.

The University of Minnesota Raptor Center is caring for a two-week-old great horned owlet that was found near Shakopee, reports Alexandra Simon at KARE11.

Anglers on Mille Lacs Lake can harvest one walleye between May 14 and May 30, and one walleye between September 1 and November 30, subject to size requirements, reported WCCO.