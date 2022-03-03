Biden talks infrastructure in Twin Ports stop

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At MPR, Dan Kraker and the AP report, “One day after delivering his first State of the Union address, President Joe Biden traveled to the Twin Ports Wednesday to talk about the expected impact of his $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package on Minnesota, Wisconsin and the nation. … the president shook hands with workers in hard hats and neon vests near the base of the John A. Blatnik Memorial Bridge, which connects Wisconsin and Minnesota by spanning a corner of Lake Superior. The span is a perennial candidate for replacement because it’s too corroded to support heavy trucks, limiting its ability to serve as an economic lifeline for the region.”

For the Strib, Jana Hollingsworth and Christa Lawler say, “Biden, in his first public stop since Tuesday’s State of the Union address, highlighted the $1 trillion infrastructure law he signed in November and how it will help the 60-year-old Blatnik Bridge, already operating with load restrictions and in need of truss repair. The law would send about $4.8 billion to Minnesota and an estimated $5.4 billion to Wisconsin for roads and bridges over the next five years. … The two Republicans representing the Twin Ports in Congress, Minnesota Rep. Pete Stauber and Wisconsin Rep. Tom Tiffany, used Biden’s visit to criticize the president on energy and mineral issues.”

This from KMSP-TV: “Robbinsdale Police arrested two people and recovered around 6.5 pounds of meth and two firearms during an investigation of a suspicious vehicle Tuesday evening. … Robbinsdale and Crystal police officers found the two individuals near the area, one of whom had a firearm, and located the vehicle in question. Inside the vehicle, officers found approximately 6.5 pounds of methamphetamine and another firearm, police said.”

This from Stribber Susan Du, “Walter Bratton, 83, has been renting out a small apartment building in the Midtown Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis since 1997. In the intervening decades, he has alienated longtime neighbors who allege drug dealing and gunfire revolve around 2527 10th Av. S. ‘There’s been shootings. We’ve lost a couple of neighbors on that block because of that, unfortunately,’ said block club leader Marjorie Magnuson, who recalled that in about 30 years of being neighbors with Bratton they have spoken just once. After another family found dozens of casings in their yard, Magnuson said she confronted Bratton, who firmly denied there had ever been a shooting. City staffers have now called for a revocation of Bratton’s rental license — the first time since 2018 that the city has sought to pull a landlord’s license — for unpaid rental license fees, delinquent property taxes and ‘persistent criminal activity.’”

This at KSTP-TV, “Minneapolis Public Schools food service workers voted to authorize a strike on Wednesday, with 98.5% of the 200 union members voting in favor. Union members would have to file a 10-day notice in advance of a potential strike. Service Employees International Union Local 284, which represents the workers, states the workers have been working under an expired contract for nearly two years. Workers are asking for higher pay and improved working conditions. They also say they are not eligible for the same employment benefits in the summer when they don’t work because so many employees are part-time.”

And the latest from Paul Huttner at MPR, “We’re still tracking a sloppy-looking weekend weather system for Minnesota. Today’s forecast models are pretty close to the trends we saw yesterday, with a few minor changes. Here’s my latest read on our inbound weekend weather system. A deepening low-pressure storm is likely to track from Colorado Friday night, to between the Twin Cities and Rochester by late Saturday night. The system looks fairly warm for early March, and this should produce a mix of rain, ice, and snow across Minnesota starting late Friday night, with the main pulse arriving Saturday night. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model tracks the sloppy system into the Upper Midwest this weekend.”

At BringMeTheNews Chaz Kangas says, “This Friday, the main stage at beloved Minneapolis venue First Avenue will play host to one of the local music scene’s most exciting nights of the year. First Avenue’s Best New Bands showcase has, for over three decades, featured a diverse array of compelling musical acts across genres. Previous years have featured a number of ‘must-see’ artists who, on those nights, would create countless memories of the ‘I can’t believe I saw them back then’ variety. Ten years ago a group called The Chalice headlined the night, and you may be familiar with that group’s members: Lizzo and Sophia Eris, both current international chart-toppers and media darlings. More recent years have seen local icons Gully Boys and Nur-D tear the house down, cementing their status as the new standard-bearers of the Minnesota sound. Ahead of the March 4 show, we spoke to five of the featured artists to discuss how Minnesota shaped their sounds and styles … .”