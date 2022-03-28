Federal emergency team headed to Minnesota to address avian flu cases

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

An emergency team from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is coming to Minnesota to help respond to avian flu, reported KARE11’s Alexandra Simon. Because of avian flu, the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota is not accepting ducks, geese, pelicans, raptors, gulls, tundra swans or great blue herons, reported Shaymus McLaughlin of BringMeTheNews.

DFL state Rep. Jen Schultz announced she is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in the Eighth Congressional District, hoping to challenge incumbent Republican Rep. Pete Stauber, according to WDIO.

The state of Minnesota is halting its program of free mail-in PCR testing via Vault Health and will instead let Minnesota households request free COVID-19 rapid tests, reported the Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson.

More small butcher shops are opening in Minnesota, reported MPR’s Dan Gunderson.

An Italian court ruled the Minneapolis Institute of Arts must return The marble sculpture “Doryphoros” to Italy, saying the statue was illegally excavated in the 1970s, reported the Star Tribune’s Alicia Eler.

The Maplewood Perkins is closed, reported Mark Reilly in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

The burrito from Man vs. Fries is not very good, Racket’s Jay Boller found.