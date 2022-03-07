Hundreds rally at Minnesota State Capitol in support of Ukraine

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR’s Matt Sepic reports, “The Ukrainian national anthem rang out from the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol Sunday as hundreds gathered to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz spoke to the crowd after an earlier proclamation that the state condemned what he called Russia’s ‘unprovoked and unlawful invasion of Ukraine.’ The rally brought together a cross-section of groups and faiths. The crowd heard prayers from Ukrainian Orthodox and Catholic priests and a Jewish rabbi.”

KSTP-TV’s Kyle Brown reports: “Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Sunday announced the city had hired a consulting firm to spearhead a nationwide search for a permanent police chief — a process expected to be wrapped up by the summer. In a news release, Frey’s office said Public Sector Search & Consulting Inc., a California-based firm that focuses solely on police executive searches, will oversee the process to replace former Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.… The mayor also said a committee of community members — whose names will be released this week — will help interview candidates and make recommendations for finalists.”

WCCO-TV reports: “A possible teachers strike in the Twin Cities would begin in just a few days from now. Teachers spent much of Saturday making signs as they prepare to walk off the job. They are fighting for higher wages, smaller class sizes, and more mental health services. … Mediation talks are going on all weekend. If there’s no deal by Monday, Minneapolis and St. Paul students will not be in class Tuesday, March 8.”

At KARE-TV Devin Ramey says, “One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Minneapolis, police say. The Minneapolis Police Department said that the fatal shooting happened on the 2700 block of Blaisdell Avenue in Minneapolis at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials say when officers arrived at the scene, four people were found with gunshot wounds. Two men had non-life-threatening wounds, a woman had potential-life-threatening gunshot wounds and another man was found with an apparent fatal wound. … The initial investigation by Minneapolis police found that a verbal fight inside the home escalated to gunfire, officials said in a press release.”

Article continues after advertisement

Janet Moore writes for the Star Tribune: “Results are expected this month from an investigation probing why cracks appeared in a condominium building near construction of the Southwest light-rail line in south Minneapolis. The Metropolitan Council, which is building the line, for now is not assuming responsibility for the cracks in the Cedar Isles condo tower, preferring to wait until investigators from a top engineering firm finish their analysis. Construction of a tunnel for light-rail trains along the Kenilworth corridor has been halted for nearly six weeks as a result.”

KARE-11’s Devin Ramey reports: “A Blaine city council member is now facing several misdemeanors after he allegedly threatened a police officer’s job after they arrested his son, court documents say. According to the criminal complaint filed in Anoka County, 52-year-old Richard Aluma Paul, the council member for Ward 3 in Blaine, was charged with misconduct of a public officer or employee and code of ethics – standard of conduct, stemming from an incident that happened on the night of Nov. 3, 2021.”

The AP reports: “Seven people were killed, including two children, when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said. … Thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes moved through much of Iowa from the afternoon until Saturday night with storms also causing damage in the Des Moines suburb of Norwalk, areas just east of Des Moines and other areas of eastern Iowa.”

A BringMeTheNews story says, “Mayo Clinic in Rochester has again been named the best hospital in the world by Newsweek. The annual ranking named Mayo Clinic as the top hospital on its list of the best 250 in the world, with 33 U.S. hospitals making it into the Top 250. Mayo Clinic also claimed the top spot in 2021, 2020 and 2019. … Minnesota hospitals among the top 100 on the list were CentraCare in St. Cloud with (54th) and University of Minnesota Medical Center 63rd).”

Article continues after advertisement