Legislative efforts to require prosecutions gets pushback from county attorneys

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

For the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “Minnesota county attorneys could face misdemeanor charges if they opt not to prosecute in felony cases where they have enough evidence to establish probable cause under a proposal up for consideration at the Capitol. The bill is one of a set aimed at pushing prosecutors to bring charges — and in many cases stiff ones — for those believed to have committed violent crimes. … County attorneys, along with Democrats on the panel, said they would cause problems for attorneys who are already asked to prioritize certain cases over others due to limited resources.”

An AP story says, “Minnesota parents fear for the safety of their adult son in Ukraine who they say was taken by the Russian military. Tina Hauser, of Winona, told KAAL-TV the last time she spoke with her son, Tyler Jacob, was Saturday when he told her he was being forced by the Russian military to board a bus out of Kherson and leave his Ukrainian wife and daughter behind.”

Elizabeth Shockman writes for MPR: “St. Paul teacher union members on Wednesday voted to ratify a tentative new contract that was agreed upon just hours before they nearly went on strike last week. … The tentative agreement includes a 2 percent annual salary increase over the next two years for teachers and community service professionals as well as a $3,000 one-time bonus for pandemic work. It also addresses pay for education assistants, who will get a 13.5 percent wage increase. The median compensation for EAs will be just under $50,000 by the end of the contract. Starting wages for EAs would also go from $15.94 per hour to $18.82 per hour.”

For KMSP-TV, Nick Longworth writes, “Five colleges located throughout Minnesota’s iron range region will merge to become the Minnesota North campus, according to a recent vote of approval. Wednesday the Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities approved the merger of five colleges including the Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College, Rainy River Community College and Vermilion Community College, into a single accredited institution with six campuses beginning May 23, 2022.”

The Pioneer Press reports: “A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty in connection with a straw-purchasing scheme that netted nearly 100 firearms. Geryiell Lamont Walker, 22, and two co-defendants arranged to buy 97 guns for other people, charging them a $100 premium for each firearm, according to a guilty plea filed in federal court. … Eighteen of the 97 guns purchased in the scheme have been found by law enforcement officials at crime scenes, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice.”

For MPR, Tim Nelson reports, “Drawings and paintings of owls entered in a Minnesota-based art contest by kids in Ukraine over the past two decades are now being auctioned off to help that embattled country. This artwork of owls was created by a child in Ukraine and entered in a contest run by the International Owl Center. Courtesy of International Owl Center The International Owl Center in Houston, Minn., has collected a trove of art from kids around the world — including Ukrainian children — who’ve entered its annual owl art contest since it started in 2004.”

KSTP-TV’s Brittney Ermon writes: “The city of Minneapolis cleared out a homeless encampment in the North Loop neighborhood early Wednesday morning, citing public and safety issues. … In the past, the city of Minneapolis’s homeless response team set up shop at the site to do HIV testing, administer the COVID-19 vaccine and issue housing referrals. But officials said the area became a hub for significant public health and safety issues, including large fires, so they shut it down.”

For Bring Me The News, Adam Uren says, “One Minneapolis restaurant and three chefs have been named as finalists for this year’s prestigious James Beard Foundation Awards. … Among the national award nominees is Owamni, the Warehouse District restaurant specializing in Indigenous cuisine that was opened last year by ‘The Sioux Chef’ Sean Sherman, which is in the running for Best New restaurant. Sherman is also among the nominees for Best Chef: Midwest. Joining him in the running for the regional award is Jorge Guzmán, head chef of Petite León in the Kingfield neighborhood, and Yia Vang, head chef of Union Hmong Kitchen … .”