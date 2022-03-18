Minneapolis Fed prez Kashkari says he was wrong about inflation, now supports raising interest rates

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he was wrong that the inflation spike in the U.S. was temporary and that he now supports raising interest rates.

A doctor formerly employed by M-Health Fairview says a supervisor told her not to report an allegation made to her by a patient who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by one of the doctor’s male colleagues to the Minnesota Medical Board, and that she was retaliated against and eventually fired because she did file the report.

Drivers in Minneapolis killed 11 pedestrians in 2021, the highest number killed since 1998. A man walking in St. Paul Thursday night suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a silver BMW.

The Flaten Museum at St. Olaf is displaying for the first time pieces from its collection of 147 Nazi propaganda posters and broadsides. A landlord in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood is seeking to evict tenants displaying a Nazi flag.

Schwan’s is now Yelloh.

Rep. Ilhan Omar is excited about the new Ms. Marvel.

St. Paul brewery Tin Whiskers is closing.

Taprooms are getting Heggies.

March 21 is Free Cone Day.