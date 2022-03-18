Nonprofit, nonpartisan journalism. Supported by readers.

Donate
Topics
News
The Glean

Minneapolis Fed prez Kashkari says he was wrong about inflation, now supports raising interest rates

Plus: M-Health Fairview doctor says she was wrongly terminated for reporting on colleagues’ misconduct; drivers in Minneapolis killed more pedestrians in 2021 than any year since 1998; St. Olaf Museum displays collection of Nazi propaganda; and more.

By  | News Editor
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari
Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari
REUTERS/ Ann Saphir

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he was wrong that the inflation spike in the U.S. was temporary and that he now supports raising interest rates.

A doctor formerly employed by M-Health Fairview says a supervisor told her not to report an allegation made to her by a patient who claimed to have been sexually assaulted by one of the doctor’s male colleagues to the Minnesota Medical Board, and that she was retaliated against and eventually fired because she did file the report.

Drivers in Minneapolis killed 11 pedestrians in 2021, the highest number killed since 1998. A man walking in St. Paul Thursday night suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a silver BMW.

The Flaten Museum at St. Olaf is displaying for the first time pieces from its  collection of 147 Nazi propaganda posters and broadsides. A landlord in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood is seeking to evict tenants displaying a Nazi flag.

Article continues after advertisement

Schwan’s is now Yelloh.

Rep. Ilhan Omar is excited about the new Ms. Marvel.

St. Paul brewery Tin Whiskers is closing.

Taprooms are getting Heggies.

March 21 is Free Cone Day.

 