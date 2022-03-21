Minneapolis Public Schools makes ‘last, best and final’ offer to teachers

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

An MPR story says, “The Minneapolis public school district issued what it called its final offer to education support professionals, as the ongoing strike will cancel a 10th day of classes on Monday. … The latest development came Sunday, when the district offered its ‘last, best and final’ offer to the educational support professionals, or ESPs. The complex offer includes an average pay bump of more than 15 percent over two years. That would get most of the full-time ESPs close to a salary of $35,000 a year, according to the district.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Hunter Woodall and Briana Bierschbach write: “After being banned in 2011, earmarks — the awarding of funds to specific recipients rather than through a merit-based process — have returned with reforms, allowing Congress to steer federal dollars toward local projects that touch on a range of issues. … Highlights of the new Minnesota earmarks … include well over $5 million to expand broadband internet in Pine County and over $3 million to do the same in Goodhue County; $2.5 million towards a levee improvement project in Carver; $2 million to replace portable police radios in St. Paul; and $375,000 that was championed by Klobuchar and DFL U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips for a Chanhassen-based nonprofit that addresses substance use.”

MPR reports: “Minnesota public defenders said they have reached a deal with the Minnesota Board of Public Defense, averting a walkout that could have brought the state’s court system to a standstill. The union was set to go on strike as early as Tuesday. … In a statement, the Teamsters Local 320, which represents Minnesota’s public defenders, said the tentative agreement ‘includes cost of living adjustments through 2023, significant overhead costs for part-time public defenders and salary reopen language.’”

In the Pioneer Press, Kristi Belcamino writes: “U.S. Rep. Angie Craig officially announced Sunday that she will run for reelection this fall. … Craig was first elected to Congress in 2018. She represents Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes the Twin Cities’ far southeastern suburbs and rural parts of southeastern Minnesota. Republican Tyler Kistner is also running for the seat. … The 2nd District is widely considered Minnesota’s most competitive congressional district.”

Article continues after advertisement

WCCO-TV says: “Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. … In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.”

Also for MPR, Matt Sepic writes: “The Minneapolis City Attorney’s office has served subpoenas on three Twin Cities journalists who covered the protests and riots that followed the murder of George Floyd. The subpoenas are part of the city’s defense of a lawsuit that freelance photographer Linda Tirado filed in 2020 after a police projectile partially blinded her. Minnesota Reformer reporter Max Nesterak and Andy Mannix of the Star Tribune received subpoenas along with Jared Goyette, who was a freelance journalist at the time and now works for Fox 9. The documents demand that all three journalists testify at a deposition and bring ‘videos, photographs, recordings, emails, texts and documents’ related to the unrest.”

At Yahoo Finance, Joel Rosenblatt writes, “Wells Fargo & Co. was sued for discriminating against Black homeowners by relying on a modernized version of ‘redlining’ that allegedly denied them lower interest rates through refinancing and forced them to pay more for loans. … The lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court in San Francisco as a proposed class action, argues that the practices in many cases pushed Black homeowners into foreclosure. Historically, redlining referred to the Federal Housing Administration’s refusal to insure mortgages in and near Black neighborhoods, and agreements that blocked or restricted the sales of homes to Black Americans.”

Says MPR’s Ron Trenda, “Scattered rain showers are possible in Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Monday, then many areas will see periods of rain Monday night. On Tuesday, rain mixes with snow or changes to snow in the west and north, while remaining mainly rain in the metro area and points to the southeast. The metro area could see a rain/snow mix or a changeover to mainly snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.”

Also from the Pioneer Press: “Gable Steveson pulled off a perfect ending to a near-perfect wrestling career Saturday night. Steveson, a senior from Apple Valley, won his second consecutive title at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, beating previously unbeaten Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State 6-2 in a 285-pound match Steveson controlled throughout. Afterward, Steveson performed his traditional backflip across the mat for the enthusiastic sellout crowd, then walked to the middle of the mat to leave his shoes, signifying the end of his amateur wrestling career.”

Article continues after advertisement