Minneapolis School Board approves plan to make up class time lost to strike

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

WCCO-TV reports: “The Minneapolis School Board approved Tuesday a plan to extend the school year into late June so that students can make up class missed during the weekslong teachers strike. During a business meeting, which was interrupted by students and activists who were in opposition to the measure, the school board passed the plan to extend the school year. … Beginning April 11, 42 minutes will be added to the end of each school day for the remainder of the year. For all schools, the 2021-2022 school calendar will go until June 24, with some of the makeup days having a digital learning option.”

In the Star Tribune, Jeff Meitrodt writes, “Before sitting down with state officials last year to discuss a meals program that is now under federal investigation for fraud, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was provided with a list of talking points that came from the woman at the heart of the alleged conspiracy, according to newly released records. Aimee Bock, executive director of Feeding Our Future, drafted a set of talking points for Frey to use during a May 14 meeting with Heather Mueller, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), records show.”

Josh Verges writes in the Pioneer Press: “The first draft of new K-12 math standards for Minnesota schools has received overwhelmingly negative feedback from parents and educators over its frequent references to the state’s American Indian tribes. … Since the document was released last month, parents and educators have called the tribal references ‘awkward,’ ‘forced’ and ‘ridiculous,’ according to 265 survey responses the education department provided to the Pioneer Press with identifying information redacted.… ‘Stop the disingenuous virtue signaling,’ wrote a parent. ‘It is very insulting to us Anishinaabe people.’”

Alex Chhith writes in the Star Tribune: “Six candidates for Hennepin County attorney, most of them spurred to run by the death of George Floyd and the subsequent racial reckoning, spoke at a forum Tuesday evening, outlining their agendas if elected in November. … The downtown Minneapolis forum was hosted by the American Constitution Society Minneapolis-St. Paul chapter, the University of Minnesota Law School, Mitchell Hamline School of Law and the University of St. Thomas School of Law Student Chapter. The new county attorney will replace Mike Freeman, who announced he would not run for re-election, citing turning 74 years old as a key factor.”

KSTP-TV’s Jay Kolls reports: “State Sen. Mark Koran, R-North Branch, introduced a bill Tuesday that would clear the way for more manufacturers in Minnesota’s medical cannabis program which is regulated by the Minnesota Department of Health. Koran told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS adding at least two more medical cannabis producers into the program could help increase production, promote more competition and possibly drive prescription prices down, especially for those patients who now use cannabis flower, or bud, for treatment.”

The AP says, “UnitedHealth Group is spending about $5.4 billion to delve deeper into home health care with the acquisition of LHC Group. The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $170 in cash for each share of LHC’s stock in a deal expected to close later this year. UnitedHealth, which runs the nation’s largest health insurer, will add LHC Group to its Optum Health business, which operates primary care clinics and surgery centers. LHC Group provides in-home health and hospice care to patients dealing with injuries, illnesses or chronic conditions.”

Says Jessie Van Berkel for the Strib, “Minnesota will end its investments in Russia and stop contracting with companies from that country, joining other states attempting to send a message across the globe as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its second month. … States from Iowa to North Carolina to New York have moved on sanctions ranging from divestment to blocking the sale of Russian-produced liquor. In Minnesota, senators voted unanimously Tuesday to end the state government’s financial ties with both Russia and Belarus, sending the bill to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk. The governor’s office said he will sign it this week.”

For the Duluth News Tribune, Jimmy Lovrien says, “[Two Harbors] Mayor Chris Swanson repeatedly used his official city position ‘for personal benefit or business interests,’ a violation of the city’s communications policy, the city attorney has found. …The findings come in a wide-ranging memorandum of opinion written by City Attorney Tim Costley examining complaints regarding Swanson’s underwater-hotel pursuits, a website soliciting investors in the underwater hotel, tweets about a city cryptocurrency and one of his businesses, using his title as mayor to advance his own financial or private interest and also using information obtained in confidence to advance his own financial or private interest.”

WCCO-TV also reports: “A bus had to make an emergency stop in north Minneapolis Tuesday after a rider opened the roof hatch and climbed on top of the vehicle while it was traveling along Interstate 94. The Metro Transit Police Department says officers and state troopers responded around 4 p.m. to a report of someone on top of a bus near the Dowling Avenue North intersection. MnDOT cameras captured the person lying prone and spread eagle on top of the vehicle.”