Minneapolis Superintendent Graff to leave district in June

Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff will leave the school district after his contract expires in June, reported Mara Klecker in the Star Tribune.

Fourth Congressional District Rep. Betty McCollum called for the resignation of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, after it was revealed that Thomas’ wife Virginia sent text message to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows calling for an overturning of the 2020 election, WCCO reported.

Minnesota’s four-year graduation rate declined a half percentage point for the class of 2021, reported WCCO.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson delivered her State of the City address, in which she called for Duluth to be carbon-neutral by 2050, reported the Star Tribune’s Jana Hollingsworth.

Lake Ida, Minnesota got 9.9 inches of snow in Wednesday’s winter storm, reported Joe Nelson in BringMeTheNews.

Workers at a fourth Starbucks in Minnesota are seeking to form a union, reported Torey Van Oot for Axios.

Closing arguments are today in the trial of Aaron Broussard of Hopkins, an alleged drug dealer who has been charged in the opioid overdose deaths of 11 people in 10 states, reported MPR’s Matt Sepic.

Astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who is from Minnesota, is back on Earth after spending 355 days aboard the International Space Station, reported the Associated Press (via MPR).

Open Streets is back in 2022, reported Madison Bloomquist in Mpls.St.Paul.