Minneapolis teachers approve new contract; classes to start Tuesday

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Christina Saint Louis writes in the Star Tribune: “Minneapolis teachers and education support professionals approved a new contract with the school district Sunday, ending their nearly three-week strike. Teachers and support staff will return to work Monday while the district’s 28,700 students will return to classes Tuesday. The approval comes after the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Minneapolis Public Schools announced that they had reached a tentative agreement on Friday.”

At MPR, Elizabeth Shockman reports, “To help make up the missed days, students will be in school longer, 42 minutes a day beginning April 11. The school year will end Friday, June 24. Spring break remains on the schedule, April 4 – 8. The union said nearly 76 percent of teachers voted in favor of the contract, while close to 80 percent of the education support professionals voted yes.”

The AP and MPR report: “Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in two poultry flocks in Minnesota, the state Board of Animal Health announced Saturday. The agency said the affected poultry flocks are a commercial flock of nearly 300,000 turkeys in Meeker County, and a backyard flock of 17 chickens, ducks and geese in Mower County. … The state Board of Animal Health said they’re the first confirmed cases in Minnesota in 2022.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Andy Mannix writes: “A federal judge has dismissed felony drug and gun charges against a former policy fellow for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s office, finding two Minneapolis police officers illegally searched his car during a traffic stop in 2020. U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel ruled that evidence overwhelmingly did not support claims by Minneapolis officers Zerrick Fuller and Daniel Ledman that they smelled marijuana coming from Keegan ‘KJ’ Rolenc’s car after they pulled him over”

Adam Duxter reports for WCCO-TV: “Mosques in Minneapolis will now be able to broadcast the ‘Adhan,’ or public call for prayer, multiple times each day. In a move pushed for by Councilmember Jamal Osman, mosques will not need to apply for permits to broadcast outside their doors if noise ordinances are followed.… Prior to the change, many members of Minneapolis’ Muslim community relied on alarms and timers to know the proper time to pray – a practice done five times throughout each day.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Christopher Snowbeck writes: “A nonprofit group backed by hospital operators, including Mayo Clinic, plans to sell low-cost insulin by 2024 in yet another push to lower prices on a crucial biologic medicine for many people living with diabetes. The group, called Civica Rx and based in Utah, plans to produce what are known as ‘biosimilar’ versions of three insulins now on the market. It will set a maximum recommended price for consumers of no more than $30 for a vial and no more than $55 for a box of five pen cartridges.”

In the Duluth News Tribune Peter Passi writes, “You may need a bit of luck finding a local place to rent these days. In 2021, the vacancy rate for rental housing in Duluth dipped to 2% — the lowest level in more than a decade — according to the city’s latest annual housing indicator report. For a bit of context: Most housing authorities consider any rental vacancy rate below 5% to be less than ideal. But Duluth’s market for rental housing would have been even tighter had the number of undergraduate students enrolled at local colleges not contracted sharply.”

Brittney Ermon reports for KSTP-TV: “Guthrie Theatre alum Paul Tazewell made history as the first Black male Oscar nominee for costume design.’It’s wonderful. I am beside myself. I never thought that I would be in this position,’ Tazewell said. Tazewell’s talents are now on center stage and he calls it ‘a dream.’ His historic Oscar nomination stems from his costume design work in West Side Story.”

A Bring Me The News story says, “Smash Park, a brand of recreation venues specializing in pickleball, will begin work on two Twin Cities locations this summer. Smash Park, which currently operates a location in West Des Moines, Iowa, announced the company’s move into Minnesota on Wednesday. While the specific locations of the new Smash Parks haven’t been revealed, the company says it anticipates opening dates in 2023 and 2024.”

FOX 9’s Jeff Wald says:” The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team gave coach Bob Motzko quite the present on his 61st birthday: A 3-0 win over Western Michigan in the NCAA Tournament, and the program’s first trip to the Frozen Four since 2014.”