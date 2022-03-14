Minneapolis teachers strike moves into second week

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Mara Klecker writes for the Star Tribune: “Negotiations continue on Monday between the Minneapolis school district and its teachers union as the group’s strike stretches into a new school week. After weekend mediation sessions, district and union leaders both say they want to end the strike quickly. District officials said their latest offer represents a ‘financial limit.’ … In a brief news conference on Sunday, four school board members spoke about the district’s latest offers and pointed to what they say are financial burdens the state has put on its public schools.”

A KSTP-TV story says, “The presidents of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals gave an update Sunday about the status of their bargaining with the district. At the press conference, they drove home their sticking points of needing class size caps in the contract, mental health supports in the contract, and what they call living wages for education support professionals. They also said they were dismissed early from negotiations on Saturday. ”

Babs Santos reports for FOX 9: “As attacks in Ukraine intensify, including a missile strike on Sunday that leveled a military base just miles from Ukraine’s border with Poland, members of Minneapolis’ Ukrainian community marched on Sunday to oppose the invasion by Russia. The rally, which started shortly before 2 p.m. and marched through downtown Minneapolis, featured dozens of people calling for an end to the war, and on the United States to do more to help Ukraine.”

For MPR, Samuel King and Mark Zdechlik report: “U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is in Poland with a group of her fellow senators, getting a first-hand look at the response to the refugee crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Sunday, she spent time along Poland’s border with Ukraine, just 15 miles from the site of a Russian missile attack on a military training center in the Ukrainian city of Yavoriv, which killed dozens of people. ‘It’s heartbreaking … Ukrainian refugees that are streaming, streaming through the border, many of them having witnessed the bombings of their town, destruction of hospitals and kids killed,’ Klobuchar said in a phone interview with MPR News.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Hunter Woodall writes: “The former chair of Minnesota’s Republican Party is running for Congress just months after fellow GOP leaders helped force her from power. Jennifer Carnahan announced Monday she is running in the first district Congressional race in hopes of winning the southern Minnesota seat her late husband Jim Hagedorn held. Carnahan enters a crowded field of more than a dozen candidates for the first district seat, including a host of Republicans, Democrats and a third party candidate running under the Legal Marijuana Now banner..”

Samantha Fischer reports for KARE 11: “A woman was hospitalized Sunday after suffering gunshot wounds in an incident involving a sheriff’s deputy in northwestern Minnesota. The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying a deputy was led on a pursuit after trying to initiate a traffic stop at 1:30 a.m. According to the statement, the pursuit ended in the Naytahwaush after entering a ditch. The sheriff’s office went on to say that ‘shots were fired’ after the vehicle came to a stop, and a woman inside the vehicle suffered gunshot wounds. …The incident is now under review by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.”

Kim Hyatt writes in the Star Tribune: “With the anniversary of the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright approaching, Brooklyn Center officials have informed the family that the memorial erected at the intersection where the 20-year-old was killed would be taken down. But now those plans are on hold and Wright’s parents will meet with city staff on Tuesday to come up with a solution that meets the needs of the community and family.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Mike Hughlett and Kristen Leigh Painter write: “The parade of western firms abandoning or limiting their business in Russia has — until now — had a notable absence: Minnetonka-based Cargill, one of the country’s largest foreign agribusiness investors. With public pressure mounting, Cargill said Friday it will scale back its business activities and has stopped investment in Russia. But the company declined to specify where and how.”

Also from WCCO-TV: “Police say a driver fleeing a traffic stop crashed into a house in Apple Valley early Sunday. According to the Apple Valley Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a driver near Pennock Avenue and 145th Street West around 1 a.m. …The driver fled the stop, running a red light and losing control while taking a curve. He crashed into a house, police said, and was hospitalized with minor injuries. No one in the house was injured.”

Kevin Seifert writes for ESPN: “The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a new contract Sunday with quarterback Kirk Cousins, the team announced, giving him an immediate raise and also fully guaranteeing an additional season in 2023 to help alleviate their tight salary cap. The deal ensures that Cousins will remain the Vikings’ quarterback as the franchise begins a new era with general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell.”

Says Adam Uren for BringMeTheNews, “The state hockey tourney came to a thrilling close in St. Paul Saturday, but there are still some follicular accolades to be won. John King on Saturday released the latest of his hotly anticipated ‘All Hair Hockey Team’ videos, revealing his pick of the most magnificent salad on display at this year’s tourney. ‘Welcome to Flowchella!’ he proclaims, with this year’s video sponsored by Duke Cannon, which made a donation to the Hendrickson Foundation that supports sled, special, military and blind hockey. Strap yourself in for seven minutes of hair-ven.”