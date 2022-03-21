Minnesota COVID-19 test-positivity rate below 3 percent

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Minnesota’s latest average COVID-19 test positivity rate was 2.9 percent, the lowest figure since July 2021.

Masks are no longer required to be worn inside Minnesota’s four federal courthouses.

The University of Minnesota requested $30 million from the state Legislature to fund scholarships for attending the system’s regional campuses, which are located in Duluth, Rochester, Crookston and Morris.

A man in St. Paul was shot after interrupting thieves from stealing his catalytic converter and later chasing after them.

The Minnesota Wild traded for goalie Marc-André Fleury.

Norseman Distillery Head Distiller Lauren Murphy will compete on the Discovery Channel show “Moonshiners Master Distiller.”

Alice in Chains will appear on the Grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair.

Ice houses must be removed from all Minnesota lakes by midnight.