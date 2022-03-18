Minnesota native among civilians killed by Russian attack in Ukraine

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

This from the AP, “A Minnesota native was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, where he was seeking medical treatment for his partner. The death of Jim Hill, of Driggs, Idaho, was reported Thursday by his sister. ‘My brother Jimmy Hill was killed yesterday in Chernihiv, Ukraine. He was waiting in a bread line with several other people when they were gunned down by Russian military snipers,’ his sister, Cheryl Hill Gordon, wrote on Facebook. ‘His body was found in the street by the local police.’ Another sibling, Katya Hill, confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Jim Hill graduated from Mahtomedi High School in 1973.”

Kim Hyatt writes reports for the Star Tribune: “About 200 Edina High School students walked out of school shortly before dismissal Thursday, protesting a racist video posted last week on social media that showed Edina students giving the Nazi salute and mocking Asian accents. They marched a mile and a half to Lewis Park where several shared their experiences of racism and criticized the lack of consequences for the students in the video, calling it a direct attack on Asian and Jewish students.”

At MPR, Elizabeth Shockman reports, “Members of a union representing around 200 food service workers in Minneapolis schools have reached a tentative contract agreement with the district. The union says the deal includes ‘historic’ wage increases, retroactive pay and improvements to other benefits such as life insurance and long-term disability. The agreement was announced Thursday, two days after the union filed a 10-day notice for a potential strike.”

For MPR, Tim Nelson says, “It’s been more than a century since John Cheatham last walked out of a Minneapolis firehouse after serving more that 20 years as one of the city’s first Black firefighters and the city’s first Black fire captain. And the street a block from his old station now bears his name. Mayor Jacob Frey and current Fire Chief Bryan Tyner marked the redesignation Thursday, changing the name of Dight Avenue to Cheatham Avenue in a ceremony on 38th Street, surrounded by the descendants of one of the city’s first Black families.”

Theo Keith reports for FOX 9: “A bill triggering an audit of the troubled Southwest Light Rail project is headed to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk after overwhelming support in both the House and Senate this week. The House gave final passage Thursday afternoon on a 132-1 vote. The Senate passed it unanimously earlier in the week.”

Nick Ferraro writes in the Pioneer Press: “Authorities say a 23-year-old woman who apparently was upset over a prior purchase trashed a Target store in West St. Paul — throwing merchandise on the floor, smashing display cases, knocking over display stands — during an angry outburst that caused at least $7,000 in damage. Tuesday’s incident that also caused the store to be evacuated and then shut down so workers could clean up the mess.”

In another story from MPR, Paul Huttner says, “Minnesota winters are warming faster than any of the contiguous 48 states. A Climate Central study shows winters in the Twin Cities have warmed 5.5 degrees on average since 1970. Now, a new study from climate scientists at the University of Minnesota projects winters could get another 6.5 degrees warmer by 2100, and our summers will be 7 degrees warmer than their 20th century average.”

KARE-TV’s Heidi Wigdahl reports: “ What’s better than donuts? A donut vending machine. Sunday was the soft launch of The Donut Trap’s donut vending machine — located in the hallway between BlackStack Brewing and Can Can Wonderland in the Prior Works building in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood.”

And there’s also this, from Daniel Villarreal at Newsweek, “MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell accused Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold of murder in the Wednesday installment of his online show ‘LindellTV.’ When his co-host questioned his claim, Lindell said that his accusation was ‘just an analogy’. … He then said that Griswold is ‘coming up with laws so she can get away with the crime in the future.’ ‘But I got news for you, Jena,’ he continued. ‘It’s too late. You already committed a murder and we caught you.’”

