Minnesota Senate passes parental curriculum review bill

Tim Pugmire of MPR reports, “The Minnesota Senate passed legislation Thursday aimed at ensuring parents can review school curriculum. The bill adjusts an existing statute by stating parents can look at curriculum ‘immediately upon request’ and ‘without cost.’ The measure also requires school districts to notify parents of the policy at the beginning of each school year. Bill author Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, who is a Republican candidate for governor, said his bill would provide the transparency that parents are asking for. ‘I think with the closing of schools and distance learning, the silver lining of the whole thing is many parents got more involved with their kids’ education, and that’s a good thing,’ Gazelka said. ‘But as they began to hear some of what was being taught in classrooms, they were frustrated because they didn’t feel like they had a voice.’”

Says Josh Skluzacek for KSTP-TV, “One of Minnesota’s largest beer distributors has agreed to be acquired by another distributor and will lay off 180 employees. J.J. Taylor Distributing Company of Minnesota and Breakthru Beverage Group jointly announced an agreement Wednesday for Breakthru to acquire J.J. Taylor and its 600,000-square-foot warehouse in northeast Minneapolis. J.J. Taylor’s website says it has become the largest beer distributor in the state after acquiring the beer distributorship known as East Side Beverage in 1985. As a result of the sale, J.J. Taylor plans to lay off approximately 180 employees from its northeast Minneapolis warehouse starting on May 30.”

In the Duluth News Tribune Brady Slater says, “The Twin Ports Interchange, Blatnik Bridge and London Road are some of the major infrastructure projects between now and 2028, and Central Entrance can be added to the list. Beginning in 2026, the artery between downtown Duluth and the Miller Hill Mall area will undergo a total reconstruction. A 2.4-mile stretch of what is also Minnesota Highway 194 will be rebuilt from Mesaba Avenue downtown to the intersection with Trinity Road by the mall.”

For the Strib, Jon Bream and Chris Riemenschneider report, “Morris Day is having a bad time with the Prince estate. In posts Thursday on Instagram and Facebook, the Minneapolis music legend claimed that the estate is disallowing him from using ‘Morris Day & the Time’ as a band name after four decades as the Time’s frontman. ‘Now that Prince is no longer is with us, suddenly the people who control his multi-million-dollar estate want to rewrite history by taking my name away from me,’ Day wrote on Facebook, accusing the estate of ‘impacting how I feed my family.’ However, representatives of Prince’s estate — which is administered by Comerica Bank & Trust — say Day’s claims are ‘not entirely accurate.’”

This from Jeff Wagner at WCCO-TV, “Minneapolis parents are feeling thankful knowing their kids will have plenty to keep them busy this summer. All youth programs through the city’s parks and recreation board will be free at several locations starting in June.”

Says Ryan Faircloth for the Strib, “A Hennepin Technical College president who was accused of harassing and discriminating against employees. A St. Paul College president who was accused of a leadership style ‘grounded in fear and intimidation.’ A Rochester Community and Technical College president who was criticized for spending $10,000 on a ceremonial mace and chain for her inauguration when the school was facing a projected $2 million deficit. All three embattled community college presidents stepped down while under heavy scrutiny. And all three were appointed to high-paying administrative jobs in the Minnesota State colleges and universities system’s central office immediately after.”

For Uproxx.com Matt Prigge says, “… on Tuesday, the station RT — born as Russia Today, and piping Russian propaganda into millions of American households — was dealt a major blow. As first reported by Axios, DirecTV — which, along with DISH, were the only American cable providers willing to carry the channel — formally cut ties, removing it from its service. … RT was removed in the midst of a commercial blizzard. Luckily, one enterprising Twitterer managed to preserve RT’s final moments on DirecTV. … Among the ads were one for Medicare and numerous promos for RT programs. One was The World According to Jesse, hosted by wrestler-turned-Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura. (‘Question more!’ he bellows in the ad for a station that has been widely derided for questionable news coverage.) Ventura, a registered Independent who was formerly a member of the Green and Reform parties, hooked up with RT back in 2015. According to The Washington Post, at the time he boasted that he was ‘working for the enemy of mainstream media now’.”