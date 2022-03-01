Minnesota Sex Offender Program in violation of multiple state requirements

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

In the Duluth News Tribune, Laura Butterbrodt reports, “The Minnesota Sex Offender Program was found by the Minnesota Department of Health to be in violation of several state requirements, including failing to have a medication control plan; to provide timely and appropriate interventions to address resident self-harm and other medical issues; and to ensure resident access to a private phone, according to a state licensing compliance report.”

For Sahan Journal Becky Dernbach says, “[Saida] Omar has worked as an educational support professional in Minneapolis Public Schools for 14 years. Because she is bilingual, teachers and administrators often call on her to interpret, communicate with families, and assist with behavior problems — on top of her assigned duties. After those 14 years in the district, Omar earns about $32,000 a year. ‘Even though you’re working full time, it’s not enough. It’s never enough,’ she said. ‘That’s why I vote yes for a strike. Because you’re working, but your job is not valued.’”

For the AP, Mohammed Ibrahim reports, “The Minnesota House of Representatives passed legislation with bipartisan support Monday that would make it illegal to discriminate against someone because of their hairstyle. The ‘Crown’ Act, an acronym meaning ‘Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair,’ would add hairstyle and texture to a provision in the Minnesota Human Rights Act that prohibits racial discrimination in housing, employment and education, among other areas.”

This from Marielle Mohs at WCCO-TV, “Starting Monday, people in Minnesota’s medical marijuana program will be able to legally smoke it. In the past, dispensaries like Green Goods in Minneapolis could only offer patients cannabis in the form of pills, oils and topical products. Now, they can offer cannabis in its purest form: flowers, otherwise known as buds.”

A KMSP story by Nick Longworth says, “After the Minnesota State Patrol announced it would have increased patrols out for a 10-day span, troopers have arrested 23 people for DWI and six for outstanding warrants as the result of the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program, according to a recent announcement. The HEAT patrols were a focused effort for 10 nights, beginning Feb.14, and concluding Feb. 25. Patrols occurred from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.”

At BringMeTheNews, Sven Sundgaard says, “A big storm system could bring all types of wintry precipitation to Minnesota and Wisconsin later this week, as the National Weather Service (NWS) continues to discuss a ‘potentially significant storm system Friday night through Saturday night. Snow and ice accumulations are ‘likely,’ the NWS Twin Cities says, with the Duluth branch of the NWS adding that ‘significant snowfall totals [are] expected.’”