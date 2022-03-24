Minnesota unemployment rate at 20-year low

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Minnesota’s unemployment rate in February was 2.7 percent, the lowest it has been in two decades, reported the Star Tribune’s Kavita Kumar. The labor force participation rate was also up, to 67.9 percent.

Andrew Luger was confirmed as U.S. Attorney for Minnesota, reported the Star Tribune’s Hunter Woodall and Stephen Montemayor.

Landlord Steven Meldahl has been ordered to pay the state of Minnesota $1 million in legal fees to cover the cost of the state’s investigation and prosecution of Meldahl for “brazen and deplorable business conduct,” WCCO reported.

An Amur tiger at the Minnesota Zoo died of cardiac failure during a health exam on Wednesday, reported KARE11’s Bill Strande. The tiger was named Putin.

Article continues after advertisement

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that United Health Group subsidiary United Behavioral Health “was not unreasonable” when it decided its employer health plans “did not require consistency with generally accepted standards of care,” reported Christopher Snowbeck in the Star Tribune.

The driver of an SUV crashed the vehicle through the wall of St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee, the KARE11’s Diane Sandberg reported.

A fire at Red Wing High School Wednesday night led officials to close the building on Thursday, with students moving to distance learning for the day, reported KSTP. No one was injured.

The Planning Committee of the Minneapolis Park Board approved a master plan for the Hiawatha Golf Course, reported the Star Tribune’s Susan Du.

Newly signed Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa prefers Jucy Lucys from Matt’s, Shamrock’s and Hell’s Kitchen, an investigation by Racket’s Jay Boller revealed.

An egg hatched in the nest monitored by the DNR’s EagleCam, reported MPR’s Tim Nelson.