Mix of snow, rain and ice predicted from weekend storm

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At MPR, Paul Huttner says, “We’re a little more than 72 hours away from our next big weather system approaching Minnesota. … Most forecast models — including NOAA’s Global Forecast System, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts and the Canadian Global Environmental Multiscale model — suggest a mix of snow, ice, and rain across southern Minnesota. That would put the heaviest snow zone across western and northern Minnesota this weekend. NOAA’s GFS model is typical of current solutions. It brings a mixed bag of ice into the Twin Cities late Friday night into Saturday morning. Then it changes to mostly rain in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota, with steadier, heavier snow across western and northern Minnesota.”

A WCCO story by Samantha Fischer says, “After days of speculation following his departure from WCCO Radio, Cory Hepola has officially announced he will challenge Gov. Tim Walz for his office this fall. … The Perham, Minnesota native made his third-party bid announcement Tuesday afternoon via social media. … Before joining WCCO Radio in 2019, Hepola worked as an anchor at KARE 11, anchoring Sunrise and weekend newscast, including an on-air pairing with his wife, Camille.”

Also at MPR, Dan Kraker reports, “After community outcry, Duluth Mayor Emily Larson has reversed course and allowed the city’s landmark Aerial Lift Bridge to be lit blue and yellow in support of Ukraine. Following requests to city officials and on social media to light the iconic bridge in support of the country after Russia’s invasion, Larson issued a statement late Monday afternoon, saying the city would stand by a policy it adopted in 2020 not to take requests to light the bridge. But early Tuesday morning, Larson released a second letter, saying she’d changed her mind, and that the Aerial Lift Bridge, and Enger Tower – another prominent historic structure in Duluth – would both be lit blue and yellow through Sunday in solidarity with Ukraine.”

Joe Nelson of BringMeTheNews says, “A 21-year-old woman has been charged with multiple felonies connected to a deadly drunk-driving crash in Maple Grove last September. April F. Oleary, of Otsego, is accused of driving while impaired when she allegedly caused a fatal, three-vehicle crash on the 15500 block of County Road 81 around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2021. Crash reconstruction by the Minnesota State Patrol revealed that Oleary was driving a Volvo sedan and reached a speed of 124 mph just seconds before she slammed into the back of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was forced into oncoming traffic and collided with a Toyota Sienna, according to the charging documents.”

In The New York Times Reid J. Epstein says, “A Republican report on the 2020 election in Wisconsin endorsed a host of debunked claims of fraud and false assertions about lawmakers’ power to decertify President Biden’s victory, lending credence to the conspiracy theories that have gripped Republicans in the state for more than 16 months. The claims in the report, commissioned by the Republican speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly and written by a conservative former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, immediately reopened a rift among Republicans in one of the nation’s most narrowly divided battleground states.”

For The Daily Beast Zoe Richards reports, “A Wisconsin superintendent faces charges after she allegedly held six girls in a high school bathroom and told them to strip down while she checked to see if they were hiding vaping devices. Oconto County District Attorney Edward Burke announced Monday that Suring Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Casper, 51, has been charged with six counts of false imprisonment following accusations that on Jan. 18, she made four of the girls strip down to their underwear in a school bathroom.”