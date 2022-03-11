Politico: Carnahan weighing run in First Congressional District

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Politico reported that former Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan is considering a run for the U.S. House in Minnesota’s First Congressional District. The seat is vacant following the death of Carnahan’s husband, Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

In an interview with Sahan Journal, Minneapolis School Board Chair Kim Ellison gave her perspective on ongoing negotiations with the teachers and educational support professionals unions, both of which are currently striking.

Minnetonka-based Cargill said it is scaling back business and has stopped investment in Russia, but did not provide specifics.

A federal judge ruled that the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe’s 61,000 acre reservation, established by an 1855 treaty, remains intact.

The Mall of America dropped its lawsuit to prevent the City of Bloomington from releasing the mall’s parking ramp traffic data after the city agreed not to release the data. The parking data had been requested by the news outlet Axios Twin Cities, but the Mall of America argued that the data are a trade secret.

The University of Minnesota is lifting its indoor mask mandate for “dining halls, libraries, hallways, student unions, rec centers, offices or sports or other entertainment venues,” according to the Pioneer Press.

The Minnesota Twins’ home opener is scheduled for April 7.