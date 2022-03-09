Review details failures of Minneapolis officials’ response after George Floyd’s murder

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

At KSTP-TV Tom Hubbard reports, “An outside firm that reviewed the response to the civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd found the city of Minneapolis failed to provide the necessary leadership and communication during a tumultuous 10-day stretch. The firm, Hillard Heintze LLC, presented its after-action review to the Minneapolis City Council after reviewing the city’s overall response to the unrest at a cost to taxpayers of $229,490. … The findings highlight how the actions of city officials, the Minneapolis Police Department and Minneapolis Fire Department failed to follow previously set Emergency Operations Plans.”

A trio of MPR reporters write: “Minneapolis public school leaders and district teachers remained at an impasse over a new contract late Tuesday as schools stayed closed and picket lines went up in the district’s first strike in more than 50 years. Teachers and support staff say they want more pay, lower class sizes and more mental health supports in schools, among other demands. … Superintendent Ed Graff, however, said the district simply can’t afford the spending the union has asked for. … It’s unclear at this point when the union and the district will return to the bargaining table.”

In the Star Tribune, James Walsh writes about the St. Paul teachers union deal: “The agreement in St. Paul includes contract language capping class sizes at current levels, hires additional mental health professionals, increases salaries — including the pay for the district’s lowest-paid educational assistants — and makes a one-time cash payment of $2,000 to every union employee. The district is using money from the federal American Rescue Plan to recognize that many educators and staff members took on roles during the past two years that they may not have been used to, Gothard said.”

The Star Tribune’s Hunter Woodall reports, “Former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels is launching a bid to defeat U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, giving the Democrat a prominent challenge from within her own party. In an interview with the Star Tribune, Samuels contrasted his leadership style with Omar’s. …‘Representative Omar has demonstrated she’s out of touch with the residents of Minneapolis in the last election,’ said Samuels, 72.”

FOX 9’s Tim Blotz reports: “Minnesota has successfully lowered some dangerous components of air pollution, but a new modeling study shows contaminated air still contributes to an alarming number of premature deaths. The Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency have teamed up to release a new study on the health effects of air pollution in both the seven county Twin Cities metro and in greater Minnesota. The report called Life and Breath is a companion report to a similar study in 2008 that allowed researchers to measure outcomes over time.”

At MPR, Kirsti Marohn reports, “After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, case numbers are finally on the decline, and many restrictions are being lifted. But Minnesota’s poultry producers are on high alert for a different deadly virus: highly pathogenic avian influenza. Back in 2015, 9 million birds in Minnesota were killed by the virus, or euthanized to slow its spread. It’s believed to be spread by migrating waterfowl in the spring. This year, it’s already been detected in poultry flocks in South Dakota and Iowa.”

Emma Nelson of the Star Tribune writes, “Former Minnesota Vikings center Matt Birk will be Scott Jensen’s running mate in his bid to unseat DFL Gov. Tim Walz in November. Jensen, a Republican, announced his lieutenant governor pick at a Tuesday rally in Eagan. ‘We need to take back the field, but we can’t do it alone,’ Jensen said in a football-themed video announcement Tuesday evening. ‘We need a teammate who isn’t afraid to hit back.’”

For WJON-AM Jim Maurice says, “ Sun Country Airlines has announced four new routes, including one at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Starting on September 1st, we’ll be able to fly from the Twin Cities to Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Thursdays and Sundays.”

The AP reports: “Authorities arrested six teenagers accused of shooting into a group that had gathered outside an Iowa high school, killing a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounding two teenage girls, police said Tuesday. The suspects are each charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the Monday afternoon shooting on the grounds of East High School, near Des Moines’ downtown, about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) from the Capitol. Police said gunshots fired outside the school came from several shooters from multiple vehicles.”