Striking teachers, Minneapolis officials remain at impasse

MPR’s Tim Nelson, Andrew Krueger and Jon Collins report: “Minneapolis public school leaders and district teachers remained at an impasse over a new contract Wednesday morning as schools stayed closed and picket lines stayed up in the district’s first strike in more than 50 years. Union leaders said they’ll be back at the bargaining table with the school district at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss next steps in mediation on the second day of a strike that’s canceled classes for more than 30,000 students.”

Brooks Johnson writes for the Star Tribune: “Maplewood-based 3M said Wednesday it is joining the growing ranks of multinational companies pulling out of Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.… The company has a corporate office in Moscow and two production plants in the country. It also has an office in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv. The announcement comes as companies across a variety of industries have paused some or all of their Russian operations in recent days, including McDonald’s, Exxon-Mobil, General Electric and Netflix.”

The AP reports: “A state Senate committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would block the authority of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to adopt ‘clean car’ standards after rules established by the agency without the Legislature’s input angered Republicans last summer. The proposal, named the Consumer Choice of Fuel Act, would prohibit state agencies from creating rules that would restrict the sale of vehicles and other equipment based on their fuel source and require auto dealers to have a certain amount of those vehicles in their inventory.”

For the Star Tribune, Kelly Smith and Jeffrey Meitrodt report: “After claiming to serve more meals to needy children last summer than any other group in Minnesota, a new nonprofit has been booted by state regulators for breaking the rules, recently released records show. Youth Leadership Academy, which collected more than $21 million in federal reimbursements for serving 7 million meals last summer, was rejected from serving school-year meals in December — one month before the FBI publicly revealed its massive investigation into child nutrition program fraud in Minnesota.”

Peter Cox reports for MPR: “Another Minnesota high school has had to respond to a racist incident. In a recent video posted to social media, a group of Edina High School students speak in derogatory and fake Asian accents, and at one point, make a Nazi salute. The video has since been taken down but at least one copy has circulated.”

KSTP-TV’s Josh Skluzacek reports: “The Dakota County Attorney’s Office on Wednesday announced charges won’t be filed against a Ramsey County deputy who used deadly force last year. Prosecutors said Sgt. Donald Rindal, a 22-year-old law enforcement veteran, was justified in using deadly force against an armed man who authorities said was firing shots at officers.The suspect, 48-year-old Troy Allen Engstrom, died after Rindal used his vehicle to hit him. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated the incident and turned its findings over to the attorney’s office on Jan. 25.”

Jeff Longworth writes for FOX 9: “Rail lines that currently serve commuters from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois could soon see improvements that double available round trips, according to an announcement by both the Minnesota and Wisconsin department of transportation. Both states announced Wednesday a $31.8 million federal grant had been received for station and rail segment improvements to double passenger rail service and increase freight efficiency along the corridor that connects the Twin Cities, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Chicago.”

For KSTP-TV Eric Chaloux reports, “The price of U.S. crude oil dropped 12% Wednesday, the most since November, and while consumers will eventually notice those changes at the pump, Minnesota’s oil refineries will be on the front lines of those fluctuations. About 30% of all U.S. crude oil imports flow through Minnesota, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. And the largest crude oil refinery in a non-oil-producing state is the Flint Hills Resources-Pine Bend Refinery along Highway 52 in Rosemount, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The refinery runs 24/7 with a crude oil capacity of 375,000 barrels a day, making a variety of fuels. …The Pine Bend Refinery supplies a significant amount of gasoline to customers who own stations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.”

Frederick Melo writes in the Pioneer Press: “The CVS Pharmacy that has long anchored the corner of Snelling and University avenues in St. Paul will close permanently at the end of the month. The store, which was shuttered for seven months following the May 2020 riots after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, is one of the oldest CVS stores in the state.”

Another KARE-TV story, this by Diane Sandberg, says, “The largest touring collection of artwork from infamous street artist Banksy is coming to a Minneapolis gallery. The Lighthouse ArtSpace will host ‘The Art of Banksy,’ which includes many of his most-known works including ‘Flower Thrower’ and ‘Girl with Balloon.’ Tickets go on sale Mar. 9. This collection isn’t authorized or curated by Banksy but instead is sourced from private collections, allowing the public to see works that might otherwise stay hidden away in private homes or warehouses.”

