Teachers union pushes back on Minneapolis district’s ‘final’ offer

Mara Klecker and Eder Campuzano write in the Star Tribune: “Teachers union leaders on Monday balked at what Minneapolis Public Schools called its last and best offer for support staff, releasing their own series of videos and documents to explain some of their latest proposals to end the strike. …The union continues to hold out for a $35,000 starting wage for its education support professionals (ESPs) — a priority it has maintained since the start of negotiations.”

For MPR, Kirsti Marohn reports, “The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has released details of more groundwater leaks caused by the construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline last year. The DNR has completed its investigation of three sites where crews installing the pipeline breached underground aquifers, causing uncontrolled — and unauthorized — flows of groundwater.”

Also in the Star Tribune Emma Nelson says, “Minnesotans who’ve had a baby or need to care for an ailing parent or sick child would be able to take paid time off through a private insurance plan, under a proposal Republican legislators unveiled Monday. …The bill is the GOP’s answer to a DFL proposal to provide up to 12 weeks of paid leave through a state-managed fund that employers and employees would pay into. It would allow employers to customize an insurance plan for paid leave, and would provide tax credits to small businesses …to help them afford to provide coverage.”

For Bring Me The News Joe Nelson writes, “Rain will move into Minnesota on Monday and spend about 48 hours in the region before things dry up later Wednesday, and there could be a narrow band of accumulating snow on the backside of the storm system. … While eastern Minnesota is likely to only end up with a slushy accumulation, if any snow, there could be a north-south corridor further to the west that gets in on a few inches of heavy, wet snow.”

Also from MPR, Matt Sepic reports: “Testimony began Monday in the trial of a Hopkins man who’s charged in the fentanyl overdose deaths of 11 people. Federal prosecutors say Aaron Broussard, 31, bought drugs from China and sold them through the mail to buyers across the United States. Among his alleged victims was a University of Minnesota economist.”

The Star Tribune’s Jennifer Bjorhus writes: “Val Chatel was once a thriving ski resort in the Mississippi River headwaters near Park Rapids. … Now it’s taking on a new life, this time as a park aimed at preserving its woods, lakes and wetlands. With help from an anonymous Minnesota donor, the San Francisco-based Trust for Public Land bought the 352-acre property from a group of investors for $1.8 million and then donated it to Hubbard County. The sale closed March 7. The park, tentatively called Deep Lake Regional Park, is slated to open in 2024.”

Joey Peters of the Sahan Journal says, “A new study conducted by medical school students and faculty at the University of Minnesota found that medical students of all racial backgrounds disproportionately come from affluent backgrounds. The study raises questions about the importance of socioeconomic diversity and the potential impact on health care. … The study is the first of its kind to examine the interplay of race and income among medical school students.”

In the Pioneer Press, Dave Orrick writes: “Jon Kelly, director of government affairs for the Minnesota Department of Commerce, was so excited he wore socks with hamburgers on them. Jeremy Estenson, a lobbyist with the Taft law firm, described it as ‘by far, the best day in a long time.’ … And what was the momentous occasion? The cafeteria was open. In a small-but-symbolic signal that the heart of Minnesota’s government is returning to its pre-pandemic rhythms, the Rathskeller Cafe inside the basement of the Minnesota Capitol reopened to the public Monday after being closed since March 2020, when coronavirus concerns shut it down.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Mary Divine writes: “Grab your glitter, everyone. Jessie Diggins is once again coming home with Olympic hardware. A party to celebrate the most decorated cross-country skier in U.S. Olympic history will be held April 2 in her hometown of Afton. Diggins, 30, won a silver medal in the women’s 30-km freestyle and a bronze medal in the women’s free sprint at the Winter Olympics in Beijing last month. She also has a gold medal from 2018.”