Twin Cities wastewater coronavirus levels increase

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Levels of coronavirus detected in Twin Cities wastewater were up this week, for the first time since the omicron wave peaked, the Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson reported.

The Minnesota State Patrol used an app called Intrepid Response to collect photographs and location information about journalists covering protests following the killing of Daunte Wright, reported Sam Richards and Tate Ryan-Mosley in the MIT Technology Review.

Anton Lazzaro, the Minnesota GOP donor who is jailed on federal sex trafficking charges, appeared in court on Thursday with a new legal team, reported Christina Saint Louis in the Star Tribune.

Rush hours in the Twin Cities were 15 minutes shorter in 2022 than before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Maia Irvin in the Star Tribune.

Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill requiring an audit of the Southwest light rail project, KSTP’s Kyle Brown reported.

Global warming may be pushing Minnesota maple-sap run dates earlier in the year, KARE11’s Jennifer Austin reported.

Five Minnesota state parks are getting all-terrain wheelchairs, reported Bob Timmons in the Star Tribune.

Two pygmy slow lorises were born at the Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth, reported Jay Gabler in the Duluth News Tribune.

Minnesota state troopers helped corral a dog off I-94 in St. Paul, WCCO reported.

A judge ordered the owners of the yacht Seanote to move it from a Hennepin County boat launch parking lot, reported Shaymus McLaughlin in BringMeTheNews.

There’s a pizza roll shortage, reported Melissa Turtinen in BringMeTheNews.