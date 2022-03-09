Walz calls for suspension of federal gas tax

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Gov. Tim Walz joined a letter with five other Democratic governors requesting a suspension of the federal gas tax.

The Minnesota National Guard on Tuesday left the final nursing home it was helping to staff as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police departments in the Twin Cities suburbs were installing GPS-tracker launchers on their squad cars in order to track suspected stolen cars without engaging in high-speed chases.

A fire at Church of the Incarnation in South Minneapolis was extinguished by the Minneapolis Fire Department on Wednesday morning.

Rochester Public Schools made masks optional for students.

Twin Cities resident Eric Creager has joined the International Legion of Territorial Defense, part of the Ukrainian army.

A lockdown drill gone awry sent multiple Hastings Public Schools buildings into actual lockdown and caused Hastings police to respond.

Delaquay Williams was charged with second degree murder in the killing of Regis Jones, who was found dead in St. Paul on Friday.

The new Viking Mississippi cruise ship was “floated out” on Monday.