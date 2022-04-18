Altercation between drivers leads to fatal shooting in Maple Grove

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

FOX 9 reports: “Police say some type of conflict between two drivers in Maple Grove on Easter Sunday ended in a fatal shooting near I-94. The victim was found by officers inside a vehicle on the side of the road along I-94 near Maple Grove Parkway shortly before 3 p.m., after receiving 911 calls for a shooting. The 911 calls reported an ‘altercation between two motorists’ in the area of County Road 30 and Garland Lane. Police say it appears that during the incident, one of the people involved fired shots at the other vehicle.”

At Bring Me The News, Joe Nelson reports, “A Minnesota husband and wife visiting family in Mexico were killed when a group of armed individuals on motorcycles shot them at the tourist destination of Puerto Escondido, according to Mexican media. The double homicide happened April 7, with The Oaxaca Post reporting Friday about the slayings. Family in Minnesota has identified the victims as 48-year-old Leticia Carrillo and 49-year-old Miguel Abrego, who are from Coon Rapids.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Randy Furst and Matt McKinney write: “Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, no stranger to controversy, has ignited another one with a proposal for his department to coordinate a metrowide effort to fight violent crime — with a focus on carjacking — that would be funded with $3 million in state money. Under the plan, Fletcher would disperse the state funds to pay officers from other agencies. The bill is included in the Senate’s sweeping public safety package, though it did not have a hearing in the House and would likely be debated in a conference committee. The measure says the state commissioner of public safety would report to the Legislature on how the money is spent.”

Also from FOX 9: “Police are asking gun owners to safely secure their weapons after a 10-year-old boy was fatally shot inside an apartment building in downtown Minneapolis Friday night. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 11:35 p.m. inside an apartment building located on the 300 block of Hennepin Avenue. When they arrived, officers located a boy who had been shot. Early investigations indicate that the boy and a ‘juvenile family member’ were alone in the apartment when the shooting occurred.”

For the Star Tribune, Burl Gilyard writes, “Minnesota’s med-tech economy has deep connections in a surprising place: Australia. Despite the 15-hour time difference, there’s a strong and growing link between Australian and Minnesota med-tech companies. Many Australian companies are adding jobs here and striking deals with contract medical-device companies in Minnesota. The strength and depth of Minnesota’s med-tech economy is a big draw.”

In the Pioneer Press, Frederick Melo writes: “It started with Snoopy, Charlie Brown and Lucy in a colorful Hmong dress. But what began as a friendly effort to celebrate the Southeast Asian community in both Minnesota and China has resulted in a St. Paul City Council member calling for an investigation, at least temporarily freezing efforts to expand a Chinese garden at Lake Phalen. ‘It’s really kind of sad,’ said William Zajicek, a Lake Phalen-area resident, former 3M industrial tape engineer and president of the Minnesota China Friendship Garden Society.”

Ben Henry reports for KSTP-TV: “A major commitment was made Friday to the futures of graduating seniors at North Community High School in Minneapolis. In front of around 100 seniors at North high, Pillsbury United Communities announced $1 million in scholarship funds has been raised for those who graduate, which comes to about $10,000 a student. …Over the last few years, students around the state have dealt with challenges that classes before them never faced. But north Minneapolis students have their own unique struggles, including the onslaught of violence that included the killing of their classmate Deshaun Hill Jr.”

In the Pioneer Press, Mary Divine writes: “The Lake Elmo City Council on April 5 enacted a moratorium on new plats in a section of the southern part of the city because of concerns about the city’s water supply. The one-year moratorium puts a halt on new plats — for both residential and commercial developments — in an area of the city located between Keats Avenue, Manning Avenue, Interstate 94 and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in the city’s Old Village area. City officials say they had no choice but to enact the moratorium after the city’s request to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for an amendment to its water appropriations permit was denied in May 2021.”

KSTP-TV also reports: “A two-year construction project in St. Paul will start back up this week. At 9 a.m. Monday, crews will start closing lanes in both directions of Interstate 94 between Marion Street and Interstate 35E. Tuesday, ramps from 12th Street to southbound I-35 and westbound I-94 will close, and more ramps will close the following day. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says motorists should expect big delays in the area.”

Sarah McClelland writes for the Star Tribune: “The Wild needed only one point to clinch a playoff berth, a box it checked when the team wrapped regulation tied with the Sharks. But the second point the team picked up minutes later was even more important. Not only did it mean the Wild avoided an upset by a lowly San Jose squad that had dropped nine in a row, but persevering 5-4 in overtime on Sunday in front of 19,029 at Xcel Energy Center also ensured the team didn’t lose any ground to the Blues in the Central Division during their ongoing battle for home-ice advantage.”

