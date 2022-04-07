Avian flu hits more than 1 million birds in Minnesota

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

More than 1 million birds across 21 flocks in 11 counties in Minnesota have been infected with bird flu, reported the AP.

A provision in Minnesota Senate Republicans’ omnibus transportation bill would direct the “Transportation Department not to spend any money for study, planning, preliminary engineering, final design, or construction for the ReConnect Rondo project,” reported MPR.

Maria Cramer in the New York Times wrote about how WCCO found footage of Prince at age 11 in its archives.

Prairie Island Indian Community is sending its first-ever team to the Minnesota Indian Education Association Dakota language bowl, reported MPR’s Catharine Richert.

Minnesota breweries Summit, August Schell and Surly ranked among the top 50 breweries in the U.S. in terms of annual production, reported Shaymus McLaughlin for Bring Me The News.

Broders Cucina Italiana in Minneapolis is closed until further notice after a fire in the exhaust hood of a pizza oven caused damage to the restaurant, reported Bring Me The News’ McLaughlin.

Paisley Park is planning a Celebration 2022, after canceling the event for two years amid the pandemic, reported the Star Tribune’s Jon Bream.