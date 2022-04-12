Dakota County court to supervise the dissolution of Feeding our Future

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A court has decided to supervise the dissolution of Feeding our Future, the Minnesota nonprofit under investigation for allegedly stealing millions of dollars in federal funding, reports KSTP. A Dakota County court granted that petition on Monday and ordered the nonprofit to prepare financial statements, inventory its assets and be transparent with the court.

Following both victims and prosecutors advocating for mercy, U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank sentenced Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris to 14 and 16 years in federal prison for bombing Bloomington’s Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in 2017, reported by the Star Tribune.

Kristen Shilton of ESPN profiles Minnesotans Meredith Lang and Tina Kampa, founders of Minnesota Unbounded, which encourages young girls of color to try hockey.

The Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association announced it has donated 650 bulletproof vests, 55 helmets, four shields and other items to assist the people of Ukraine during Russia’s invasion, per WCCO.

Forbes’ billionaires list for 2022, via the Star Tribune, includes these Minnesotans.

From KARE-11: With the tenth pick of the second round, the Minnesota Lynx drafted 6’1″ forward Kayla Jones from North Carolina State University.

The Saint Paul Saints have announced the name of this season’s ball pig, from FOX9.

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras caught footage of a fiery two-vehicle crash at Highways 10 and 65 in Spring Lake Park on Monday afternoon, also from KARE-11.