Delta Air Lines loses $940 million in the first quarter of 2022

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via the Associated Press: Delta Air Lines reported a loss of $940 million in the first quarter, hurt by a rise in fuel prices. But bookings surged in recent weeks, portending a breakout summer as Americans try to put the coronavirus pandemic behind them.

Sen. Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the Banking Committee, has criticized Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari’s advocacy on a state education issue, the Page Amendment, citing it as an example of why Congress should overhaul or even eliminate the Federal Reserve’s regional banks, as reported by Steven T. Dennis at Bloomberg.

The world’s chip manufacturers have been coping with supply-chain problems for two years. Now they’re facing a new issue with the loss of a 3M plant in Zwijndrecht, Belgium, which makes semiconductor-grade perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. PFAS are used as a coolant during semiconductor chip etching, reports Barron’s via the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

Images and updates from the severe weather system that leveled buildings and trapped people in southeastern Minnesota last night, via Tim Harlow at the Star Tribune.

Article continues after advertisement

The future of the Hiawatha Golf Course is once again in flux as the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board failed to move forward with either the Board’s original plans or an alternative renovation concept by Black golf advocates at an April 6 meeting, from Feven Gerezgiher at the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.

A new fee increase at Etsy is prompting a “strike” by sellers this week, including Carver designer Amanda Witt, reported by Rose Schmidt at FOX9.

Devlin Epding at the Minnesota Daily has an update on Acadia Cafe trying to figure out how to pay workers and reopen following an accident on March 15 that sent a University of Minnesota branded bus crashing into the Cedar-Riverside business.

Last week, the Minnesota Zoo welcomed 16-month-old Luka, an Amur tiger, from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Luka arrived just weeks after the zoo reported an unexpected death of one of their other tigers, according to KSTP.

For the first time ever, someone in Minnesota has won the Mega Millions jackpot. WCCO reports one single ticket sold at a Holiday gas station in Ramsey is worth $106 million.