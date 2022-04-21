Delta Air Lines to restore flight privileges to mask scofflaws

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

David Shepardson at Reuters is reporting Delta Air Lines plans to restore flight privileges to about 2,000 customers who were barred from flights after failing to comply with mask rules. According to a statement by Delta, the airline will restore passengers “only after each case is reviewed and each customer demonstrates an understanding of their expected behavior when flying with us.”

Jake Blumgart at Governing talks with Mayors Jacob Frey and Melvin Carter about the problems currently facing the Twin Cities, and posits that “how they rebuild in the wake of extreme duress could be a signpost for America’s urban recovery — or its failure.”

Ojibwe historian David Treuer, interviewed on The Experiment podcast, discusses the idea of giving America’s national parks back to Native Americans.

According to Christopher Snowbeck at the Star Tribune, surges of COVID-19 patients and difficulty staffing hospitals and clinics drove operating losses last year at Fairview Health Services, marking the third consecutive year when the Minneapolis-based nonprofit lost more than $100 million on operations.

Article continues after advertisement

DJ Mary Lucia shared a post on Facebook Wednesday evening, shedding a little light on her decision, after 17 years, to leave The Current. Adam Uren at Bring Me the News reports Lucia says she’d been “trying for years to affect [sic] positive change in the company. I’ve been concerned with equity and fair treatment of all of my sisters at the station. Past, present and future. Know your worth, embrace your unique talent and voice and lift each other up.”

Jonathan Horsley at Guitar World relays an interview between Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and singer and slide guitar legend Bonnie Raitt about her experiences with Prince at Paisley Park: “He sampled some of my slide on ‘Cream.’ I just showed him how I do it. So I got the feeling he said, ‘I don’t necessarily have to learn how to do this because I can just sample you.’”

4/20 all year ’round?

Great idea. I have a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis in every state. https://t.co/reTMVneepf — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) April 21, 2022