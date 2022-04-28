Derek Chauvin appeals verdict in the murder of George Floyd

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Associated Press is reporting that Derek Chauvin asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals in a court filing Monday to reverse his conviction, saying among other things that the jury was intimidated by ongoing sometimes violent protests and prejudiced by excessive pre-trial publicity.

Crystal police officer Derrick Hacker faces 18 charges that he accessed his ex-girlfriend’s private information under the guise of fake identity theft and election fraud investigations, then lied to cover his tracks, according to Nick Longworth at FOX9.

Chris Hrapsky at KARE-11 reports Target has agreed to $5 million in civil penalties and a host of other changes to its in-store and online pricing practices, following a lawsuit by prosecutors in California, who claim the national retailer engaged in false advertising and unfair competition.

Via WCCO: The state of Minnesota has recorded over 12,500 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

From KSTP: Minnesota officials extended the state’s temporary ban on poultry events amid the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, including all poultry swaps, fairs, exhibitions and other events where live poultry and susceptible birds are brought together and then disperse.

Sheila Mulrooney Eldred at Sahan Journal has a piece about research showing that medical caregivers often don’t know what tick bites look like on Black and brown skin, leading to delayed diagnoses of Lyme disease and other illnesses.

Twenty-five years ago, WCCO’s Esme Murphy covered the story of Andrew Cunanan, the serial killer who killed two in Minnesota and ended his spree in Florida, killing fashion designer Gianni Versace. Murphy takes a look back at the deaths of Jeffrey Trail and David Madson.

Via Bring Me the News: The Minneapolis Comedy Festival is returning in June after two years and will feature Minnesota’s-own Maria Bamford, Steve-O from “Jackass,” Chris Redd from “Saturday Night Live,” and more.