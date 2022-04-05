Final Four organizers say Sun Country canceled charter flight a week out

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Sun Country airlines canceled charter flights to bring teams to the women’s Final Four in Minneapolis one week before the flights were scheduled to take off, according to event organizers with Minnesota Sports and Events and as reported by the Star Tribune’s Kristen Leigh Painter and Rochelle Olson.

No part of Minnesota is under severe drought, reported Ellen Galles for KSTP.

Metro Transit is eliminating Northstar service for Twins games, reported KARE11’s Samantha Fischer.

Heart of the Beast Theater is bringing back its MayDay festival, but without a parade, reported Mary Ellen Ritter for Mpls St Paul.

Reservations open Tuesday for the new campground at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park will open this year, according to MPR’s Andrew Krueger.

One of the most popular podcasts in Apple’s directory is Duluth priest, Father Mike Schmitz’s “The Bible in a Year,” reported Candice Ortiz in Mediaite.

Delta Airlines pilots are planning an informational picket outside of Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on April 21, reported Jennifer Hoff for KARE11.

Timothy Arsenal was charged with arson in the fire at the St. Paul Lunds & Byerly’s last week, reported WCCO.

A kayaker was rescued from between ice sheets on the Mississippi River near Little Falls, reported WCCO.

Minneapolis is getting a Cheba Hut, which is a marijuana-themed sandwich restaurant, reported Brianna Kelly in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

Cub has great donuts, argued Shaymus McLaughlin in Bring Me The News.