Five found dead in Duluth home

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Says a Duluth News Tribune story, “Five people, all believed to be related, were found dead in a home in the East Hillside neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. … During a search of the property, Duluth police located five dead people and a dead dog in the house. Their names are being withheld until family members are notified. The individual who was the subject of the check welfare call is believed to be one of the deceased.”

MPR’s Tim Pugmire says, “Gov. Tim Walz says he will not call a special session if legislators fail to get their work done on time. The 2022 session ends May 23. Lawmakers are considering many proposals for spending the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus. But the state budget remains balanced for another year, so nothing absolutely needs to get done. Walz said during an event in North Minneapolis Wednesday that legislators need to do their work. ‘The Legislature is doing what the Legislature does. They’re waiting until the last minute,’ the DFL governor said. ‘I want to be very clear, there is no special session. We’re not going to have the taxpayers of Minnesota pay per diem.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Greg Stanley writes: “One great horned owl, stricken by a deadly disease, is still alive. The adult female has started to eat, behave and sound close to normal at the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center in St. Paul. … The bird’s recovery is a rare sign of hope for what is happening in the wild as the strain of influenza has proved nearly always fatal to owls, eagles, hawks and other raptors. … Minnesota’s last great bird flu outbreak in 2015 devastated poultry farms and backyard chickens but never caused significant die-offs in the wild. This spring, poultry farms are again suffering huge losses, but the widespread deaths of wild birds are a new phenomenon. The Raptor Center alone has confirmed 16 owls, 13 bald eagles and seven red-tailed hawks have died of the virus.”

This from Jay Kolls at KSTP-TV, “The person who wrote threatening emails to all 13 members of the Minneapolis City Council on Easter morning could face multiple felony charges, a former U.S. attorney told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. The author indicated they were willing to plant bombs at the homes of each of the City Council members. ‘Well, they involve possibly interstate terroristic communications if they involve any threats of violence,’ said Tom Heffelfinger, former U.S. attorney for Minnesota. ‘And that’s where the mention of guns is involved, for example, and the possible use of a bomb which is a weapon of mass destruction.’”

Also in the Star Tribune, Paul Walsh writes: “A Minneapolis man has received more than 15 years in federal prison for a string of violent carjackings over a five-month span across the Twin Cities that prosecutors say was just a fraction of a yearlong crime spree. Jeremiah L. Ironrope, 25, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis after pleading guilty to carjacking and using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime. … The carjackings, five in all, began in Maple Grove on July 26, 2020, and continued until Christmas Day of that year in St. Paul.”

Says Elizabeth Shockman at MPR, “A report from the state health department has found a pattern of exposure to chemicals in children across the state. The study was launched in 2018 in response to community concern about children’s exposure to air pollution and pesticides or chemicals in well water. Groups of children in north Minneapolis as well as three counties in north central Minnesota were included in the study. According to results released earlier this year, some of that community concern may be justified.”

FOX 9’s Courtney Godfrey reports: “After cutting ties with the Minneapolis Police Department two years ago, the city’s park board is doing an about-face. At a Wednesday night meeting, a board committee voted to repeal a resolution that severed ties with city officers following the murder of George Floyd. Committee members moved to repeal, after discovering that the move threatened to cancel several large events.… The repeal of the resolution passed committee Wednesday in a 4-1 vote. The repeal is expected to pass in a full board vote in two weeks.”

At BringMeTheNews Joe Nelson says, “It hasn’t hit 70 degrees in the Twin Cities since October 19, 2021. That seems like a very long time ago…because it was. Six months, in fact (we’ve done the very difficult math for you, you’re welcome). But that unfortunate run could finally be coming to an end. That’s because it’s going to be 70 degrees on Saturday, so our stupid streak will come to an end at a whopping 185 days.”

Mary Divine writes in the Pioneer Press: “Violet Cable was headed to Perkins in Hudson, Wis., for lunch on Tuesday with her grandfather when she spotted what appeared to be a major typo. There on the big, blue sign outside Walmart was the name of the store misspelled as ‘Walmarrt.’ … One theory among Hudson residents is that part of a newer sign was ripped off in a winter storm, exposing an older sign underneath. It’s been a topic of conversation on Hudson-area social media since midwinter.”