Frey calls findings of investigation into Minneapolis police ‘repugnant,’ ‘horrific’

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Andy Mannix, Liz Navratil and Liz Sawyer write in the Star Tribune: “During a two-year investigation, the Human Rights Department found that Minnesota’s largest police agency stops, searches, arrests, uses force against and kills people of color — especially Black people — at starkly higher rates than white people, according to the 72-page report. … In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Jacob Frey called the report’s findings ‘repugnant, at times horrific.’ … Frey said the city has at times failed to follow through on recommendations to improve accountability in the Police Department. ‘This time it needs to be different,’ he said.”

The AP reports: “A 14-year-old boy accused of killing a 10-year-old western Wisconsin girl knew the victim and planned the attack, knocking her down and choking her before sexually assaulting her, a prosecutor said Wednesday. The body of Illiana “Lily” Peters was found Monday along a walking trail just a day after she went missing while returning home from an aunt’s house a few blocks away, sparking anxiety in her small community before the teenager’s arrest Tuesday. … Judge Benjamin Lane agreed to District Attorney Wade Newell’s request for $1 million cash bond.”

A KMSP-TV story says, “Minneapolis police say a young man was shot and killed Wednesday night in a drive-by shooting that marks the sixth homicide in Minneapolis in a week. Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. to the area of 33rd Avenue North and Knox Avenue for several 911 calls and ShotSpotter activations in the Folwell neighborhood. At the scene, police say they found a man in his early 20s who had been seriously injured. Officers and medical crews attempted to save the man’s life but police say he died at the scene.”

Caroline Cummings reports for WCCO-TV: “The Minnesota House on Wednesday approved a DFL-backed education package that includes more than $1 billion in new money for schools next year. The 250-page bill includes supplemental money to the two-year budget approved last year by the legislature. This year, lawmakers are wrangling over how to spend a surplus exceeding $9 billion.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Nicole Nortfleet writes: “A St. Paul Starbucks became the first of the coffee chain’s Minnesota locations in which workers have voted to unionize. Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, said Wednesday that employees at the Starbucks coffee shop on Snelling Avenue near Stanford Avenue in St. Paul voted 14 to 1 to in favor of the formation of a union.”

At MPR, Paul Huttner tells us, “It’s April 27. Most lakes that dot central and northern Minnesota are still sporting a thick coat of ice. A check of lake ice-out reports this week shows lake ice-out dates are running anywhere from one to more than two weeks behind the median date.”

Dana Thiede reports for KARE 11: ”A married couple will begin a new chapter in their lives together after stepping forward to claim a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of $66.9 million. The couple has chosen to remain unnamed while claiming the largest prize so far since passage of Minnesota’s new anonymity law, which says unless the jackpot winner chooses to go public, their name and city will not be released.”

Melissa Turtinen reports for FOX 9: “Taco John’s is accusing a local Mexican restaurant chain of trademark infringement because its name is Taco Chon. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court of Minnesota this week, alleges Juan Ramos opened two quick-service Mexican restaurants named Taco Chon, in Burnsville and St. Cloud, ‘in an attempt to trade on the goodwill and commercial magnetism that Taco John’s has built up … and to free-ride on Taco John’s frame as a preeminent Mexican restaurant brand.’”

