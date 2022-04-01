Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu to retire

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu, who presided over the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, is retiring, reported WCCO.

A jury in Denver awarded $14 million to a group of 12 people who had sued the city over excessive police response to protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, reported the Associated Press (via KSTP).

Two buildings at Minnesota State University Mankato were closed Friday due to a bomb threat, reported Bring Me The News’ Joe Nelson.

St. Paul police say that a man allegedly shot and killed his daughter’s boyfriend after the boyfriend broke into the man’s home in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood, reported Fox9.

The new nonprofit Transparent Alliance, which is based in Minnesota, provides educational resources for the parents of transgender children, reported Mary McGuire for Fox9.

Surly Brewing has created a beer, Dribble Drabble Pale Ale, for this weekend’s NCAA Women’s Final Four tournament, which is being played in Minneapolis this weekend, reported EVA Andersen for KARE11.

Lindsay Whalen will be named to join the Basketball Hall of Fame, reported the Star Tribune’s Kent Youngblood.