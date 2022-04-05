House DFLers propose billions in new education spending

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Forum News Service’s Alex Derosier writes: “Democratic-Farmer-Labor leadership in the Minnesota House of Representatives on Monday announced a proposal to boost education funding by more than $1 billion in the coming fiscal year, and more than $2 billion in the following two years. … The education spending proposal comes as the DFL-controlled House and GOP-controlled Senate push to get major spending legislation through committees before a Friday deadline.”

Jeffrey Meitrodt writes in the Star Tribune: “The head of the Minnesota Department of Education defended her agency Monday against suggestions from a powerful state lawmaker that Minnesota regulators should have done more to prevent what the lawmaker called the largest theft in the history of federal meals programs.”

An MPR story says, “The Minnesota Board of Animal Health on Monday reported the latest outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the state is now affecting a total of 13 poultry flocks — up from seven last Friday. The newly reported cases all are in commercial turkey flocks — two in Kandiyohi County and one each in Becker, Dodge, Le Sueur and Stearns counties. … In total, the affected flocks so far total more than 580,000 birds.”

Dave Orrick writes in the Pioneer Press: “A Minnesota state lawmaker has billed taxpayers for a day he spent working on his run for Congress. State Rep. Jeremy Munson accepted a $66 per diem payment for March 17, which he spent in Washington courting several members of Congress to endorse his campaign to represent Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District. After the Pioneer Press questioned him about the matter, the Crystal Lake Republican said he would request an adjustment to make it right.”

Christina Saint Louis reports: “Peggy Bellecourt, a leader of the American Indian Movement for Indigenous civil rights, died March 16 after having health issues for years. She was 78. Bellecourt co-founded the movement in 1968 with a small group that included her husband, Clyde Bellecourt, who died of cancer Jan. 11 at age 85. The two were married for 56 years.”

In the Star Tribune, John Reinan writes: “Shared rental bikes and scooters will be returning to Minneapolis streets soon, with some new rules to enhance accessibility and equity. The city announced Monday that it signed a new contract with vendors to provide scooters and Nice Ride shared rental bikes. They should be available by mid-month. Lyft, Lime and Spin will provide scooters, with Lyft also handling the rental bikes, both traditional pedal and electric-assist.”

The AP reports, “Minnesota’s moose population is the largest it has been in more than a decade, after 11 consecutive years of remaining relatively stable, Department of Natural Resources officials said Monday. The DNR’s 2022 survey estimated the moose population at about 4,700 animals, with a potential range between 3,440 and 6,780. … An estimated 19% of the population was calves — the highest it has been since the population was near its peak in 2005.”

For FOX 9 Nick Longworth reports, “As snow continues to thaw next week Minneapolis residents can begin to turn their attention to toward leaves and brush collection. The 2022 season collection of leaves, brush and other yard trimmings starts the week of April 11, according to an announcement.”

Dave Kolpak writes for the Associated Press: “A North Dakota tribal nation on Monday officially assumed ownership of mineral rights under the Missouri River, snatching the title back from the state in a dispute that has gone on for more than two centuries. The interior solicitor in the Biden administration said in an opinion released in February that the mineral rights under the original Missouri River riverbed belong to the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, also known as the Three Affiliated Tribes. … The Bureau of Indian Affairs filed notice in federal court on Monday that it recorded title to the tribes for 123 tracts of land.”

