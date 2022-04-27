Human Rights report: MPD engaged in a pattern of racial discrimination

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From Andy Mannix, Liz Navratil and Liz Sawyer at the Star Tribune: In a two-year investigation, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights found the Minneapolis Police Department uses force, stops, searches, arrests and cites people of color — particularly Black people — in starkly higher rates than white people, according to the 72-page report. Minneapolis police also conduct “covert social media” surveillance on Black individuals and organizations that are unrelated to criminal activity, and used phony accounts to criticize a City Council member and state official online. Officers also regularly use “racist, misogynistic, and disrespectful language,” the report found.

Matt Sepic at MPR News reports on news from the Anti-Defamation League about a sharp increase in antisemitic incidents across the country, including in the Midwest. The ADL says reports of harassment and vandalism tripled in Minnesota, from 23 in 2020 to 75 last year.

William Bornhoft at Patch has compiled a list of Minneapolis’ transportation construction projects scheduled for this summer.

Chuck Miller at the Winona Daily News reports “Washington Crossing the Delaware” is no longer on display at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona. The painting, one of two versions painted by Emanuel Leutze, will be auctioned off by Christie’s in New York in May.

Christine Schuster at Bring Me the News is covering the uncovering of the Lake Harriet Bandshell and Pavilion as it shed roof tiles during recent high winds. the Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board social media manager said staff are working to determine immediate roof repair steps that could be taken this summer.

In other news…

Fractal wood burning: “‘Pretty’ social media trend blamed in mysterious deaths of Wisconsin pair, cops say” [Yahoo News]

Who’s a good boy: “Minnesota bulldog crowned mascot of the 2022 Drake Relays” [KARE]

Ed Harris, Henry Golding, Vanessa Hudgens, et al. in town: “Film Production Tax Credit Draws Indie Film With Star-Studded Cast To St. Paul” [WCCO]

Think twice, it’s all right: “Bob Dylan Has Re-Recorded Classic Tracks With T Bone Burnett to Introduce New Analog Disc Technology” [Variety]

Kudos: “Louise Erdrich among 6 finalists for literary Women’s Prize” [AP News]