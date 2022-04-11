Judge to render criminal sentences Tuesday for Dar al-Farooq bombers

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A federal judge will render criminal sentences Tuesday for two Illinois men who bombed Bloomington’s Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in 2017, then aided prosecutors in convicting their militia leader. Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris both face mandatory-minimum sentences of 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to a series of federal felonies.

As the avian flu wipes out flocks across the United States and here in Minnesota, pricing experts say customers will likely pay more for poultry and eggs.

WCCO’s Esme Murphy interviewed Rep. Ilhan Omar on Sunday about meeting with President Joe Biden on canceling school debt: “We can’t continue to pause it, right? We have to come up with some sort of relief, and I think the president is committed into exploring an amount that could be, that he could be satisfied with in canceling.”

Rescue crews in Kandiyohi County needed to be rescued themselves after their boat overturned during a training exercise on Sunday … the rescue squad was conducting a hovercraft ice water training operation during the time of the accident.

Fifteen days of instruction time were lost when Minneapolis teachers and education support professionals went on strike. Five days worth of time will be made up by adding 42 minutes to the end of each school day. That begins Monday, April 11. The additional ten days will be added to the end of the school year.

Springtime in Minnesota reveals a winter’s worth of walkies: The St. Paul Downtown Alliance and St. Paul Parks Conservancy will be installing 13 dog waste bag stations in coming weeks across downtown.

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is alerting consumers to avoid eating Ocean Mist Farms-brand Romaine Hearts after a Cyclospora outbreak that affected dozens of grocery stores in Minnesota. The bags are with coded “22RHDM2L” and harvest date of “MAR 10.”

Patrick Henry Kelly pleaded guilty to two felony counts of stalking in connection with allegations that he violated a harassment restraining order, when he twice visited the home of Jade Tittle, music director and midday host on 89.3 The Current. In December 2015, Kelly was sentenced to five years of probation and nine months in the workhouse after pleading guilty to stalking and terroristic threats for his behavior toward DJ Mary Lucia beginning in the summer of 2014.

Pat Lund, the former sports director at KTTC who covered high school sports in southeast Minnesota for three decades, has died. He was 58.