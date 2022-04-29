KARE-11: Every MPD no-knock warrant executed from September through January targeted people of color

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A.J. Lagoe and Steve Eckert at KARE-11 have a piece on a city review of no-knock warrants for five months — from Sept. 1, 2021, though January 31, 2022 — that reveals striking racial disparities. The staff of the Minneapolis Civil Rights Office of Police Conduct Review found that the “target” of all 29 no-knock Warrants executed by Minneapolis police during that period was a person of color.

Christopher Magan at the Pioneer Press is reporting that while the omicron subvariant BA.2 is responsible for almost all new infections, but another related subvariant — BA.2.12.1, which is even more contagious — has been detected in the Twin Cities, according to wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council.

Jay Boller at Racket talks to the researchers at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center about this year’s widespread avian influenza outbreak. Between March 28 and April 26, the center registered positive cases among: 32 great horned owls, 20 bald eagles, 10 red-tailed hawks, one barred owl, one Cooper’s hawk, and one turkey vulture. The fatality rate, whether from the flu itself or humane euthanasia, is almost 100%.

Briana Bierschbach and Hunter Woodall at the Star Tribune report on how Senate candidate Erin Maye Quade’s giving her speech while in active labor has brought up issues around Minnesota’s endorsement process. Independent state Sen. Tom Bakk believes regular working people don’t attend the endorsing conventions anymore, which are held on weekends and can last for many hours when there are multiple ballots.

Via WCCO: A 21-year-old Sauk Rapids man, Jay Olson, faces over a dozen felony charges for allegedly selling hundreds of “ghost guns,” which are untraceable.

Kudos to Edina High School senior Hayley Nilsen who has received a scholarship to play wheelchair basketball at the University of Arizona next year, via FOX9.

The Minnesota Legislature goes to the dogs (and cats)…

“There’s something going on in our schools called ‘furry.’ I think it’s spelled F-U-R-R-Y… I looked it up on Google.” 3 Minnesota GOP State Reps. spread false rumors of litter boxes in bathrooms, uniforms that accommodate tails and kids identifying as cats during floor debate. pic.twitter.com/Yhrk6ynlTp — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) April 28, 2022