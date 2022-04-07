Legal experts urge changes to law after decision not to charge Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Amir Locke

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Rochelle Olson writes in the Star Tribune: “The decision not to charge the Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Amir Locke during a botched no-knock raid in February came as little surprise to legal observers, many of whom said the law leaves members of the public at risk. ‘If they had taken this to trial, this probably would have been dismissed out of hand,’ said Mitchell Hamline School of Law professor T. Anansi Wilson. ‘The problem here is the law and that we trust police more than citizens.’ … Legal experts interviewed for this story agreed the decision was the right one under the current law, and they expressed sympathy for Locke. But some questioned the need for a no-knock warrant and urged changes to the law, suggesting the officers should have done more research to determine who might be in that apartment.”

For KMSP-TV Samantha HoangLong reports, “The mother of Amir Locke says she is ‘disgusted’ with Minneapolis after prosecutors announced their decision to not charge the officer who shot and killed her 22-year-old son during a no-knock raid in February. Karen Wells, mother of Amir Locke, was joined by Rev. Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump Wednesday afternoon in New York to address prosecutors’ decision to not charge Mark Hanneman, the Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed the armed 22-year-old while serving a no-knock search warrant in February.”

In the Duluth News Tribune John Myers reports, “Snow had turned to rain across much of the Northland at mid-morning Wednesday, but not before the ongoing spring storm dumped several inches of new snow on many areas. The National Weather Service in Duluth is continuing a winter weather advisory for much of the region through Thursday, with a winter storm warning for Lake and Cook counties in Minnesota’s Arrowhead, as the low-pressure system moves very slowly out of the Midwest. The wet, sloppy snow left some roads messy and slippery Wednesday morning and pushed Duluth Public Schools and some others to cancel school for the day.”

WCCO-TV reports: “A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after officials say that they received a tip that a teenager was planning to kill at least eight people at a southern Minnesota high school. The Carver County Sheriff’s Office says that tip came in around 9 a.m. that a boy was planning to kill eight or more people at Central High School in Norwood Young America, a town located roughly 40 miles southwest of Minneapolis. Deputies responded to the high school, where they identified a 17-year-old suspect and arrested him. Investigators say the boy admitted to making the threat and filing the tip to the sheriff’s office.”

James Walsh writes in the Star Tribune: “A former leader of the St. Paul City Council and a longtime city resident with ties to the Rondo neighborhood were named co-chairs of the committee that will recommend candidates for the city’s next police chief. On Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council announced that Kathy Lantry and Sasha Cotton will co-chair the Police Chief Examining Committee. Cotton is a lifelong St. Paul resident with ties to the Rondo/Summit-University Neighborhood. She is currently the director of the Minneapolis Office of Violence Prevention, which is responsible for coordinating violence-prevention initiatives and engaging with communities throughout Minneapolis.”

KSTP-TV’s Jay Kolls reports: “A man killed while exchanging gunfire with police Tuesday in Roseville had documented mental health concerns, and a source tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS officers responded to the suspect’s home earlier in the day on a mental health call. Multiple law enforcement sources have confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the suspect who shot a Roseville police officer is 53-year-old Jesse Werling. Werling shot at both neighboring homes and Roseville police officers responding to the shooting at West Owasso Boulevard and Victoria Street North around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Law enforcement officials say Werling fired over 100 gunshots.”

Also at KMSP-TV, this from Melissa Turtinen, “A former city clerk/treasurer for two southeast Minnesota cities has been sentenced to jail and ordered to pay thousands of dollars in restitution after she embezzled public funds, using them to pay off bills and to travel. … City checks were issued for things like personal medical bills, funeral expenses, car repairs, travel to Montana and South Dakota, personal care items, personal credit card balances, and personal taxes.”

In the Pioneer Press, Neck Ferraro writes: “Maplewood police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a pet monkey — named ‘Coco Chanel’ — that reportedly was stolen from a car Tuesday night. Police say they were called to the parking lot of Cub Foods at 2390 White Bear Ave N. on a theft from auto report and that Coco’s caretaker told officers she went inside the store around 8:30 p.m. and left the Capuchin monkey in the car in her pink carrier. When she returned, both were missing.”

