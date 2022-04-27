Minnesota Department of Human Rights set to release results of investigation into Minneapolis Police Department

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR’s Matt Sepic reports: “The Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Wednesday will release the results of a nearly two-year investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department, a probe launched days after the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd. The state’s been investigating whether Minneapolis police engage in a pattern or practice of racial discrimination. The review was expected to scrutinize police policies, procedures, training and practices over a 10-year period. Minnesota Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said at the time the investigation was announced that she also wanted to examine structural problems within the department.”

Four reporters from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report, “A juvenile was arrested Tuesday evening in connection to the death of 10-year-old Illiana ‘Lily’ Peters, authorities said. ‘The suspect was not a stranger,’ Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said during a news conference. … Officers executed a search warrant at an address in the block where Lily had gone to visit her aunt on Sunday, when she went missing, Kelm said.”

Liz Navratil writes in the Star Tribune, “Minneapolis would spend millions more on violence prevention, housing, mental health and climate change programs under a new proposal unveiled Tuesday by Mayor Jacob Frey. In a 22-minute State of the City address posted to the city’s YouTube channel, Frey pitched his plan for using the city’s remaining $43 million in American Rescue Plan funding as part of a larger effort to help Minneapolis bounce back from a tumultuous two-year period that was marked by the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic and George Floyd’s murder.”

In the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried writes: “Rep. John Thompson responded Tuesday to the St. Paul police chief’s allegations about his actions during a traffic stop, saying he ‘certainly would not attempt to misuse, intimidate or bully police officers with my official position.’ An officer pulled over Thompson’s 26-year-old daughter in St. Paul on Sunday afternoon, after which police say Thompson arrived at the scene. ‘I responded as any concerned father would, arriving at a chaotic scene to help deal with my frightened daughter, who was having a verifiable mental health episode, which was triggered by the large presence of the SPPD,’ Thompson wrote. ‘Additionally the law enforcement officers on scene treated me with the utmost respect and I want (to) highlight the exemplary job the officers did de-escalating the situation. Thank you.’”

Article continues after advertisement

A KSTP-TV story by Ellen Galles says, “The strike may be over, but Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) is still faced with tough decisions. Teachers gathered outside district headquarters Tuesday evening to protest potential cuts at the classroom level. According to an informational presentation made by the MPS Board of Education earlier this month, the district needs to make about $27 million in cuts for the 2022-2023 school year. According to the district, the shortfall was caused by various factors as the new teacher contract and a loss in enrollment. One scenario calls for reducing department budgets by 5%, and adjusting individual school budgets.”

Also in the Pioneer Press, Nick Ferraro writes: “An Oakdale man who was upset over being denied a loan to buy a home sent a woman at a real-estate company hundreds of ‘bizarre’ emails, a few of which included photos of him shirtless and flexing his muscles, authorities say. Kyle Kristopher Williams, 34, fired off about three dozen of the emails after he was served with a harassment restraining order, according to a Washington County District Court criminal complaint charging him this month with felony stalking.”

Also in the Star Tribune, Janet Moore says: “Supporters of the Midtown Greenway hope another try at resurfacing the heralded bike trail in south Minneapolis will result in a much-smoother path than last year’s attempt. The city resurfaced about half of the 5.5-mile bike and pedestrian thoroughfare last summer, using a less-costly technique called ‘microsurfacing.’ But some Greenway supporters said the job was ‘botched’ and called the resulting pebbly and uneven surface ‘embarrassing’ and ‘crap.’”

FOX 9’s Jeff Wald reports: “For the second time in three games, the Minnesota Timberwolves blew a fourth quarter lead and now return to Minneapolis Friday night with their season on the line. The Timberwolves led the Memphis Grizzlies 85-74 after three quarters in Game 5 Tuesday night, but the Grizzlies out-scored Minnesota 37-24 in the fourth quarter in a 111-109 win to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Ja Morant got the game-winning lay-up with one second to play, after Anthony Edwards gambled for a steal on the inbounds pass and couldn’t come up with it.”

Article continues after advertisement