Minnesota Senate passes Republican tax cut bill

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

This from Brian Bakst at MPR, “The Minnesota Senate passed the keystone of the Republican plan for the state’s projected $9.25 billion surplus – a tax bill that would cut income taxes by $3 billion this year and at least $2.5 billion each year after. Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, leaned on a well-worn mantra as he described the goal of the bill, which passed by a 42-24 vote, with six DFLers crossing over to join all Republicans. ‘To put more money in the pockets of working Minnesotans, every single paycheck, week after week, month after month, year after year,’ Miller said.”

The Star Tribune’s Jana Hollingsworth reports, “The dismissal of a former northeastern Minnesota Department of Natural Resources director wasn’t motivated by her report of neglect, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. Lori Hanson was fired in 2017 after an incident at Fortune Bay Resort Casino in Tower, Minn., where she reported possible child neglect and sex trafficking. She sued the DNR in 2018 for wrongful dismissal in violating the state’s whistleblower act, and a lower court granted summary judgment for the DNR, meaning the case was decided in the DNR’s favor without a trial.”

WCCO-TV reports: “Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig has tested positive for COVID-19. … She tested positive on Thursday afternoon. Craig added that she is fully vaccinated and has had the additional booster shot. The Democratic congresswoman, who represents Minnesota’s Second District, said that she has mild symptoms.”

FOX 9 reports: “A man is facing charges for a deadly beating in Minneapolis that was recorded and posted on Facebook last month. Nineteen-year-old Emmanuel Davis is charged with murder for the violent attack that happened just over a month ago on March 6. … Police learned of the attack on March 6 after being alerted by a family member of the victim who said they were sent a video showing her family member being violently attacked. … During the beating, officers say a girl’s voice can be heard laughing in the background. The video was then posted to the victim’s Facebook page, according to police.”

Kyle Brown reports for KSTP-TV: “The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was the first case in Minnesota to allow cameras in the courtroom. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill cited coronavirus concerns and the case’s high public interest when allowing televised coverage for that trial. Now, state prosecutors are seeking the exact same trial conditions for J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, the other three ex-officers charged in George Floyd’s death.”

A WCCO-TV story says, “Three Minnesota breweries are getting national recognition from the Brewers Association, who just put out a list of the top 50 craft breweries and the top 50 overall breweries. Summit, Schell’s, and Surly are on them both, in that order. A few Wisconsin breweries made the list as well, including New Glarus, Minhas, and Stevens Point.”

Also in the Star Tribune, John Reinan writes, “A conservative Minnesota think tank says it’s the victim of cancel culture after ‘anti-free speech bullies’ protested a planned event at the Rochester Golf & Country Club. Nearly 50 attendees at a luncheon on public safety sponsored by Center of the American Experiment (CAE) last month were left standing in the parking lot when the club shut down the event, the center said. Now the cancellation is the focus of a lawsuit for breach of contract filed by the organization against the country club in Olmsted County District Court.”

For The Business Journal, Carter Jones says, “On Thursday morning, 50 students at the Minneapolis Community & Technical College kicked off a hackathon to design an application that would help students be successful in managing their money. The two-day event is sponsored by U.S. Bancorp and serves as a way for the bank to tap into a pipeline of young and diverse talent as it currently has 800 open technology jobs. (28% of the hackathon participants are women while 50% are minorities). After a nonstop coding session Thursday, teams on Friday will pitch their project to a team of judges from U.S. Bank, IBM, Brooksource and college faculty.”

The Star Tribune’s Randy Johnson writes: “For years, the knock on Mike Hastings and his Minnesota State Mankato men’s hockey team was that the Mavericks couldn’t win in the NCAA tournament. Five times under Hastings they made the field only to come home empty-handed. That changed last year, when Minnesota State advanced to its first Frozen Four, beating the Gophers in a regional final to get there. And on Thursday night, the Mavericks took it a huge step further, defeating Minnesota 5-1 in the Frozen Four semifinals at TD Garden. For the first time as a Division I program, the Mavericks will play for the national championship.”

At LiveScience, Nicoletta Lanese reports, “An immaculately preserved dinosaur leg uncovered in North Dakota may be a relic from the day a massive asteroid slammed into Earth, bringing the age of the non-avian dinosaurs to an end, scientists claim. That said, not all experts are convinced that the dino actually died on that fateful day 66 million years ago. A team led by Robert DePalma, a doctoral student at the University of Manchester, uncovered the fossilized leg, which still has skin attached. … The specimen has not yet been described in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.”

